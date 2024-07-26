2024 Horse Roundup | Jason Schaffer: Making it Big from Home 

An NFR qualification may not be feasible in this season of Jason Schaffer’s life, but selling a horse he trained to a world champion tie-down roper might be the next best thing.

Shane Hanchey, a 14-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and 2013 World Champion, recently purchased Schaffer’s latest gem, a six-year-old mare called Sheer Can Do “Jewels.”

Schaffer, of Broadus, Montana, has trained and competed on calf horses since the time he was junior rodeoing. In January, he made the leap to being a full-time trainer. While he has “made some of the best horses” he has ever ridden in recent years, Jewels stood out.

Jewels came into Schaffer’s possession at three years old. He saw her tied to the fence while visiting local friends, Britt and Kaila Williams, and knew she would fit his program. The first job the gray mare worked was calving and branding season. “She was probably one of the most fun horses to ride outside sorting pairs or doing whatever you wanted to do,” he said.

Ranch work is a vital part of Schaffer’s performance horse training program. In addition to using horses outside, he also used to work the ring at Belle Fourche Livestock on his young horses. These scenarios help to put young horses “in a position to take pressure,” Schaffer said. Building on the confidence they gain from working situations transfers smoothly to handling the pressures of the arena. “We’re fortunate that our personal horses are used outside,” Schaffer said.

Hanchey, who purchased Jewels in May, echoes the importance of exposure. “With Jason ranching on his young horses, I feel it helps a lot because of the fact he lets them see a lot before they get to the rodeos. Jewels is only six, but she rides around and acts like a 12-year-old. Nothing really rattles her at all, and that’s huge especially given her age.”

Even more impressive, Jewels has been competitive since her four-year-old year.

Schaffer initially purchased her with the Roping Futurities of America in mind. The inaugural RFA event was in February of 2022. After proving herself on the ranch, Jewels began training as a tie-down horse in the summer of 2021.

“It was decent, like we expected,” Schaffer said. “Leading up to it, she really turned it on.” Never having competed in a futurity, Schaffer said he did not know what to expect out of his horse or himself, but said, “[Jewels] did great. We didn’t win anything, but we left knowing we had a good one.”

Schaffer “eased her around” at Badlands Circuit rodeos the following summer. “She was a little green in certain spots, but to be expected at four years old,” he said. He continued entering a few winter rodeos, and by the spring of 2023 knew Jewels was ready to rodeo competitively.

“She had a great summer for being five years old,” he said. “We won $24,000-$25,000 on her just summer rodeoing.” Jewels did her job so well that Schaffer was set up to win the Badlands Circuit Finals, until missing his calf in a heartbreak final round. “She did her job but I missed that last calf, which was kind of a bummer, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. Jewels was named Badlands Circuit Tie-Down Roping Horse of the Year.

While Schaffer was campaigning Jewels, she was garnering attention. “She sparked a lot of interest,” Schaffer said. Hanchey, who had seen her debut at the RFA, watched her compete for the season before ultimately making the decision to purchase her this spring.

It is a delicate balance to train calf horses to be successful at such a young age. “It takes a good horse to start with,” Schaffer said. Certain horses will take more years to train, but Schaffer said they are not the ones typically chosen for the futurity route. “It’s up to you as the horseman to decipher in your training process.” Schaffer ropes “for his horse,” meaning, he does not allow the horse to be stressed or worked beyond what they can handle. “You don’t burn them out. That’s the biggest deal is knowing your horse, having them ready, and being smart enough to get them to that level.”

Hanchey agrees. “Obviously, we look for pattern in these rope horses and that’s where Jason comes in. He does such a good job on giving these young horses the same look every time no matter if he’s at the house or the rodeo, and that’s exactly what these young horses need,” he said.

Futurities – and the future in general – were on Hanchey’s mind when he made the purchase. “What I look for in a horse now is probably different than most people, or even from me when I was younger. I look at a few things: age, gender, bloodlines. We really like having mares now, simply for the fact of breeding and embryo transferring. The futurity world is growing fast in the breakaway and calf roping, so breeding these mares to big time stallions is high on our list”

Like most success stories, Schaffer’s is filled with ups and downs. “Hooked” on tie-down roping from the time he entered the 12 and Under Montana’s Richest Calf Roping in Kalispell, he pursued the event with help from his dad and coaching from Brent Lewis. He was the All-Around Cowboy at the College National Finals Rodeo in 2010, has qualified to multiple Montana and Badlands Circuit Finals, and made the RAM Circuit Finals twice. His final year of rodeoing hard, he was 35th in the PRCA world standings. Around this time, his young family was starting to grow, so he decided to stay closer to home.

Now, he and his wife, Shauna, have three boys: Coy (7), Ardie (4), and Case (2). The rise of rope horse futurities has given Schaffer another avenue to pursue his passion, despite not rodeoing full-time. It took him some time to find his groove as a trainer. Until recently, he said, “We had bought our own horses and showed our own horses and honestly, damn near went broke doing that, but I made some of the best horses I ever made. It really lit a fire as to what I wanted to do. I fumbled around trying to figure out what would work for me.” Though his first RFA did not yield any earnings in the short-term, it actually opened doors for him to begin training more futurity horses for the public. In January, he resigned his position at the sale barn and his sole focus is training horses. “It’s been real good for us,” he said.

As for the future, Schaffer is eager to do it all over again. “I’ve got a couple horses of my own that are five this year that I’m really excited to campaign this summer and do the same deal that we did on the gray.” He will continue training outside horses and Circuit rodeoing. For now, he said, “I really can’t say that rodeoing is a mainstay. I’m not going to haul off and try to make the NFR.” Instead, he finds the process of making a competitive calf horse “exciting.”

“Making a horse that the best in the world want to ride… that’s what I’m doing goal-wise.” He aims to see his 7 Bar L brand on horses that are winning.

Hanchey has ridden Jewels at a handful of rodeos so far. “We have had a good winning percentage,” Hanchey said. “She will be my main horse as we go through the summer, so I am excited about that.”

Schaffer said, “It would be a total highlight to see her at the NFR, especially at that age. It speaks volumes. She was a phenomenal individual. She’s a good horse.”