2024 Horse Roundup | Letter From the Editor: In the Making

I cannot think of horses without admiring God’s handiwork. These creatures perform feats of athleticism, work long days on the ranch, and produce the next generation, all because we ask them to. Humans were made in God’s image, but I think he made horses with something special in mind.

This edition of Horse Roundup contains stories that center around the verb “make.” Artisans share the craft they make with their hands; specialists offer advice for making horses healthier. A few inspirational stories remind us that sometimes horsemen make horses, but other times a horse make the horseman.

In a world of instant gratification and shopping-on-demand, I believe the western world is one of the final holdouts of master craftsmanship and the tradition of hard work. It takes years of training to make the horse that is an “overnight success.” It takes decades of time in the shop to become master saddlemaker or silversmith. It takes generations to make horse programs of legendary status. At the end of the day, the thing made through skillful work is lasting and good.

I invite you to take in this collection of stories. Then, go out and pat your horse on the neck and say thanks for everything. Buy high quality tack from skilled makers. Ride good horses. And take good care of them. God bless.