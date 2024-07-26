2024 Horse Roundup | Running With Legends: Frenchmans Guy Inducted into AQHA Hall of Fame 

Frenchmans Guy will officially be inducted into the AQHA Hall of Fame in Amarillo, Texas, on September 6-7, 2024, along with Shining Spark and Blue Valentine.

“It’s an awfully big honor, we are so thankful,” Bill Myers said.

Fame runs in the family; “Guy” joins his sire, Sun Frost, and his granddam, Caseys Ladylove in the elite group of fewer than 150 Quarter Horses to receive this recognition.

Foaled June 15, 1987, the palomino son of Sun Frost was out of Frenchmans Lady, a daughter of Laughing Boy out of the AQHA Hall of Fame mare Casey’s Ladylove. He was bred by Frances Loiseau and jointly owned with the Cowans. Myers purchased him privately as a weanling.

A freak accident when Guy was a yearling left him without his right eye. While it seemed like a disaster at the time, the mishap set the stage for him to become a sire, rather than being gelded as a two-year-old.

“When we first went to riding him, we could tell he was something special,” Bill said. “He was a great mover and smart; there was something extra there that you just didn’t find in every horse. He was very responsive and an incredible athlete, especially for a horse with only one eye. You could feel the difference. When Deb went to competing on him, he proved how much talent he had.”

His first foal crop arrived in 1991, and the foals quickly proved that they had inherited their sire’s athletic ability.

Over the span of his thirty-four years, Frenchmans Guy continued to grow in popularity as a sire of barrel, rope and arena horses. He passed away in 2021 but his legacy continues through his offspring.

“He was a really neat horse and he had a presence about him that not every horse has,” Bill said. “He knew he was important, knew he was special. When you handled him or rode him, he was so intelligent, it was pretty evident he was not just your average horse.”

Frenchmans Guy is strongly influenced by Lightning Bar on both his sire’s and dam’s side. Lightning Bar was his dam’s grandsire and his sire’s great-grandsire.

“There were a lot of things that we liked about the Lightning Bar horses,” Bill said. “They were real pretty horses, they were fast, had a neat way of moving, and they were easy to train. They had a lot of positives. I’m not saying they were all perfect but they had a lot of consistency. The good characteristics were dominant and there was a lot of good quality to be had.”

Larry Larson nominated Frenchmans Guy for the Hall of Fame. He was highly familiar with the horse and his offspring, having photographed Frenchmans Guy since 1995.

Larson put significant time and effort into preparing the nomination for Frenchmans Guy to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

“Three months of intense research were spent digging into his progeny’s accomplishments in many facets of the industry,” he said.

Barrel racing and pole bending futurities and derbies, race track winnings, NFR qualifiers and multi-event rodeo performers’ accomplishments, WPRA barrel racing, and breakaway roping and other rope futurities and derbies all needed to be tallied. Larson formulated a final detailed presentation, and it was submitted by April 1, 2023 for consideration by the AQHA Hall Of Fame Committee.

Larson and Myers Ranch were notified in late December of 2023 that Frenchmans Guy was one of the final three horses selected along with Shining Spark and Blue Valentine.

The official announcement of the Class of 2024 was made public in March during a luncheon for AQHA Convention attendees at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Final induction into the Hall of Fame will be held on September 6-7 in Amarillo, Texas with interviews, public presentation of their new displays at the AQHA Headquarters and a dinner on the evening of Sept. 7.

While past experience told Larson that all nominees would be deserving, he did have hopes that Frenchmans Guy would be considered for the final group. Nominees are given three chances to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Larson was excited that Frenchmans Guy made it through the first time he was nominated.

As the nominator, Larson was notified first by AQHA toward the end of December.

“I was driving when I got the call from AQHA and had to pull over to absorb it all,” he said. “They then contacted the Myers to share the news. We were all very excited for Frenchmans Guy and wanted to share the news but had to keep it quiet until March 16 when the class was announced during a membership luncheon at the AQHA Convention at South Point in Las Vegas. He was the first horse announced on stage as a Las Vegas showgirl turned a large card with his photo.”

“Larry did a wonderful job, not just anybody would have put together that level of presentation,” Myers said. “He brought the statistics out to show just what an amazing producer Guy is. He had to tabulate everything and put it all down on paper.”

Frenchmans Guy set the bar high; bred, born, raised, campaigned, and standing as a stallion South Dakota, his offspring’s earnings continue to grow. At the time of his passing in August, 2021, he had sired 1,908 foals, with earnings of over $14 million and 2,231.5 AQHA points in disciplines from racing to reined cow horse.

The numbers just keep going up, and Myers said that the amount of money won by Guy’s grandsons and granddaughters is incalculable, an estimate he guesses is somewhere in the $50 million range.

“Look at what Frenchmans Guy has accomplished as a producer,” Myers said. “There have been a lot of really good ones. He has at least five sons that are over $1 million producing stallions,” Myers said. “He is the number two paternal sire of barrel horses and the number two maternal sire of barrel horses. His grandsons and granddaughters are going big every week winning.”

Frenchmans Guy’s top-three money earning progeny are Morning Traffic ($482,697 LTE), Teasin Dat Guy ($426,052 LTE) and Bring It On Guys ($323,718 LTE).

Frenchmans Vanila brought a lot of attention to her sire early in his career.

“A great mare herself, she was one of the first big time performers by him, and also was a big-time producer,” Myers said. “She won money at futurities and derbies and was a pro rodeo money earner, with about $200,000 won; horses out of her won at least half a million dollars running barrels.”

Frenchmans Jester set the arena record at the Barrel Futurities of America. Later Jordon (Peterson) Briggs went to the NFR on the gelding.

Myers considers Morning Traffic one of Guy’s best daughters.

“She’s made close to $500,000, and also went to the NFR, won a lot of major pro rodeos, and was a successful futurity horse. She is still being competed on.”

A little mare Myers raised, Bring It On Guys has earnings over $300,000.

“She has been a very successful barrel horse; she’s 16 and still running with Sabra O’Quinn,” Myers said.

French Wonder and Guys Best Effort both won over a million dollars in the bulldogging, and both won the average at the NFR.

Larson explained that AQHA members may submit nominations for horses and humans whose activities and/or achievements have impacted the American Quarter Horse industry. According to AQHA standards, both horse and human inductees should have made a historically significant influence upon their respective fields or disciplines, and the horse should have shown great accomplishments in those areas. A nominated horse must be deceased, recognized by the AQHA breed registry and outstanding for a multitude of years as a sire or dam, as a competitor, or brought exceptional visibility to the American Quarter Horse breed. Accomplishments, industry impact, enduring legacy, historical significance, and breed integrity are all taken into consideration.

All members of the Hall of Fame committee score based upon criteria outlined in the rules offered on the AQHA Website, Larson said.

“The AQHA Hall of Fame subcommittee reviews the top fifty percent which are then referred to the full committee to deliberate. Up to three horses and three people plus a past president can be recommended and approved by the Foundation Council and ultimately the Foundation Board of Trustees per year.”

When Larson served on the selection committee, he expected all the equine and human nominees to be very deserving.



“When reading through the final bios, that feeling was affirmed, and all of them could deserve to be in the AQHA Hall of Fame.”

The scoring process changed while Larson was on the committee.

“In the past we met as a full committee at the AQHA Convention each year and discussed each nominee and then weeded it down there as a group,” he said. “Each committee member now evaluates each nominee and then submits their final scores to AQHA to be tabulated along with the other committee members’ scores. The individual scoring is compiled on only that final list after the subcommittee made their first cut by fifty percent.”

If someone wants to nominate a horse to the AQHA Hall of Fame, Larson advises thorough preparation.

“Fully dedicate yourselves to doing the proper and accurate research and then develop a plan for your presentation to be submitted to the Hall of Fame Committee,” he said. “My goal for Frenchmans Guy was to have a clean, easy to navigate presentation ready to submit by their deadline. I spent three months fine tuning his application. Since his progeny are still competing in many areas of the industry, I was constantly changing winnings up until I hit send and felt I had done my best. I’ve read through many bios so I knew what would impress the committee, be easy to navigate and to the point.”

Frenchmans Guy went above and beyond any expectations the Myers family held when they brought him home as a young colt.

“We were not even close to dreaming of this,” Myers said. “He was part of the family. Everyone thought the world of him. He had a special place to all of us in this family, and did so much for us.”

It’s not every horse you encounter that changes your life. Many come and go. The good ones stay around; the great ones leave their mark on our hearts.

“Guy basically changed our lives, and he did it in a big way,” Myers said. “We had strong emotional ties; we had him so long and he did so much for us. He was very highly respected in the Myers family.”

In September, Myers’ plan to travel to Texas for the official induction ceremony.

“For him to be honored with the great horses that have already been put in there is an exciting, humbling, amazing thing for our family,” Myers said. “There are some great, great horses in the industry, to be recognized with those horses is hard to imagine.”

“It means a lot to us to know that our peers feel that he’s equal to that kind of greatness,” Myers said. It’s a huge honor for us to be recognized in that way. There are so many great horses in the Hall of Fame; Leo, Three Bars, Otoe; we never ever thought that Guy would be in that category.”