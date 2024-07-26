2024 Horse Roundup | Stallion health matters during breeding season  

While the main focus of most conversations about reproductive management is centered around mare health, the wellbeing of stallions is of equal importance. Issues such as poor nutrition can result in under- and over-conditioning, and stress factors can all lead to a decrease in the viability of sperm.

According to the Colorado State University Equine Reproduction Lab, stallion health and viability cannot be chalked up to a single test or examination. These tests include a combination of general health of the horse, behavior, mating ability, genital examination, semen evaluation, and other parameters.

“A single diagnostic test is often not an absolute or accurate predictor of the fertility of a stallion. Therefore, in many cases a combination of sperm function tests are used to improve the reliability of fertility estimation,” according to CSU. “Flow cytometry has become an integral technique to rapidly evaluate multiple sperm parameters on hundreds or thousands of sperm cells using fluorescent stains. Other tests, such as ultrasound and endoscopy are used to determine if pathology is present when clinical signs of scrotal swelling or hemospermia are observed.”

Lisa Miladinovich is an established stallion manager based in Nebraska. Miladinovich stands three stallions and has extensive experience managing their health and wellness. She is a staunch believer in minimizing stress to maximize their virility.

“I have one stallion in South Dakota at Red Valley Genetics, one at Gragg Ranch in Oklahoma and then we keep Aint Seen Nothin Yet (ASNY) here at home in Nebraska,” she explains. “My biggest thing is not keeping them stalled up 24/7. That is a big selling point for me because they need to be out and active to be happy.”

Another step Miladinovich takes in her stallion program is keeping them barefoot to allow the foot to breathe.

“I don’t want to put shoes on one if they don’t need it, and I want to be sure they are able to be turned out and come inside if they want to. This is a major factor in their overall happiness and wellbeing.”

Along with consistent turnout, Miladinovich is a big proponent of a forage based diet.

“At home with ASNY, forage is the main focus of his diet. They have access to feed 24/7,” she explained. “We test our hay to better understand the quality we are feeding. I am big on keeping them on a 2:1 calcium to phosphorus ratio in their diet. ”

Following a bad bout with colic, Miladinovich reduced alfalfa from her feeding program after running a forage analysis and finding an 8:1 ratio of calcium to phosphorus and an astronomical protein percentage.

“After a lot of research we found that we were over feeding protein and horses cannot properly absorb those nutrients, which can cause issues like colic.”

During the breeding season, Miladinovich does not change much about their nutrition plan but will begin to feed both fat and digestive supplements and flaxseed oil.

While nutrition is important, Miladinovich notes an obese stallion will often face more issues than their thinner counterparts.

For those just getting into stallion management, or struggling with stallions they already own, Miladinovich suggests starting off with a semen analysis and culture to rule out any infections that might negatively affect the quality of semen.

“We do exclusively AI, but some people will try and both live cover and AI and that can be really hard on a stallion,” she explains. “If this is something you are wanting or needing to do, I suggest delegating half the season to AI and the other half to live cover.”

Miladinovich notes she loves to see a stallion with a job who is happy and not stressed.

“Stress plays a huge part in the levels of cortisol produced and cortisol can negatively effect semen quality. Healthy weight and a low stress environment can help with issues like ulcers as well. These all play a part in a stallion’s success in the breeding pen.”

“I like to keep a really strict routine when it comes to collecting studs,” she explains. “This creates clear boundaries and a clear routine for them. I even have a specific halter I use when collecting.”

While there are a lot of ways to skin the proverbial cat, Miladinovich notes these methods have worked for them, but they may not work for everyone.

“Some horses are like kennel trained dogs and prefer to be in their stall because its their safe space,” she says. “That may be the least stressful environment for that particular horse. It really comes down to just knowing your individual horses and their needs. I have owned ASNY since he was a weanling and I know this horse well. For example, he is the type of horse who will rear and buck instead of roll when he feels bad.”

In a sense, Miladinovich notes it comes down to letting horses be horses and creating an environment that works with their nature and not against it.

“I am constantly talking with other professionals and people in the industry, even overseas, to continue to fine tune my stallion program, provide my customers with a quality product and keep my stallions happy.”

“There are a lot of little details that go into owning and managing stallions,” she says. “I have found what works for us and the biggest advice I can give people is to find veterinarians and other professions in the industry who have the best interest of the horse in mind.”