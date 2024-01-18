2024 National Sheep Shearing Championships Coming to the Black Hills Stock Show

The 2024 U.S. national championship shearing competition will be held January 29 during the Black Hills Stock Show.

The U.S. national sheep shearing contest will be held January 29, 2024, during the Black Hills Stock Show in Rapid City, South Dakota. The competition will be part of the sheep day at the stock show along with the dog trials and other sheep events. Leann Brimmer has been managing the competition since 2009.

“A lot of work goes into putting one of these on,” she said. “Sheep need to be lined up, the meeting and banquet organized, finding sponsors for donations and prize money, working with the stock show committee, and judges, timers, sheep help, help out back and sponsorships all need to be lined up.”

She needs 200-400 sheep each year for the contest, and said that an additional challenge can be keeping them out of the weather.

“Keeping the sheep dry can be a struggle,” she said.

Brimmer will also compete in the contest as a professional wool handler.

“I sometimes wonder if it’s time to give it up, but I love it and I’m still pretty competitive,” she said.

The Biddle, Montana rancher raises Hereford cattle and sheep. She got started handling wool through family and local friends.

“My family has had sheep and cattle forever, and my dad used to shear a bit,” she said. “I had a good friend in school whose dad ran a shearing crew, and I got started doing wool with them. When I was little I went around helping with local shearing; as I got older, I started going with them every season. It just evolved, from shearing around the area, to shearing around the United States, into working overseas.”

Brimmer spent ten years going around world working with shearing crews.

“You’ve got to be willing to work your butt off but it’s very rewarding, too,” she said. “I went from working all over the U.S. to going around world several times. I worked ten seasons in Australia, several in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, particularly England and Wales, and Norway. I competed in Ireland and France but didn’t work there. Every country I’ve been to I would like to go back and see more.”

Brimmer says it’s important to step out of your comfort zone and take opportunities when they present, as you never know where they might lead.

“I was lucky enough to be given the chance, and I’ve been able to work with some of the best shearers in the world,” she said. “If you work hard at it and keep a good reputation you can get a job anywhere. As an experienced wool handler, I could generally pay for my plane ticket in a week or less.”

A good wool handler can actually improve a shearer’s tally, Brimmer said.

“As a wool handler, your job is twofold,” she said. “You have to work with the shearer to help them and improve their tally, basically do anything that will make their job easier. At the same time, you work to get the producer a better price for his product by how you prepare it.”

The wool handler’s job involves a lot of little things: keeping the fleece out of the way, keeping the board clean, getting the fleece out of the way quickly so the shearer can grab another sheep and go, helping hold a sheep that blows up, or calming a ewe down by covering her eyes.

“How you move the fleece while they’re shearing makes a difference; it makes the comb entry easier and helps prevent pulling the skin up into the comb,” Brimmer said. “I’ve gotten to see more places and do more things than most people ever will,” she said. “Working with a shearing crew is a good way to see the world.”

Perhaps it was a natural step for Brimmer to jump from shearing around the world to competing in shearing competitions, including the Golden Shearers world championship, where she has come close to making the semifinals a few times as a ‘Rousie’—the Aussie and Kiwi (New Zealander) term for ‘roustabout’ or wool handler. 2023 was her seventh time representing the U.S in the world championship.

Individuals can sign up to compete at one of three levels: beginner, intermediate and professional. There is also a competition for blade shearing and one for wool handling.

“This contest will determine our national champions in each division for 2024,” Brimmer said. “Our national team for the world championship will be decided over the course of the next couple years.”

Brimmer is expecting contestants from all over the U.S. as well as Canada. She said that typical year will bring around 50 competitors, and she has been encouraged to see the beginner category going up in numbers in recent years.

“We do get a lot of familiar faces,” she said. “It’s a good get together for a lot of us that have worked and competed together for a long time, but we also get a lot of new faces. The last few years the beginners have been going up in numbers which is good to see; the rest of us aren’t getting any younger. Like anything else physical, this is one job that after a while takes a toll on you, and you also need the new blood.”

Typically six to eight people compete in the blade shearing. Brimmer said that it is more of a niche skill, but there are getting to be a few more people who shear by hand.

“When we started doing the national competition there were just a couple of people who signed up,” she said. “Some people with hobby flocks prefer the old traditional method of shearing, and hand spinners tend to like hand shorn fleeces.”

Shearing contestants can compete in one of three categories: beginner, intermediate and professional. Blade shearing and wool handling divisions will be judged separately.

The next world competition will be held in New Zealand in 2026, so competitors at this year’s championship will earn points that will count toward their potential qualification to compete as members of the U.S. team in the world contest. Brimmer explained that the team will be made up of two machine shearers, two blade shearers and two wool handlers.

“One member of each position on the team is the winner of the nationals in the qualifying year, which will be 2026, and one is the high point person,” Brimmer said. “If you want to chase the point spot you have to work at it and go to a lot of different contests. It is similar to rodeo but instead of one year, you have multiple years to build up points.”

Brimmer said that she loves the camaraderie that people in agriculture share.

“The shearing contest is fun and enjoyable to watch. We always draw a pretty good crowd,” she said.

The shearers’ council meeting and banquet will be held the evening of January 28 prior to the competition.

“Any sponsorship help is greatly appreciated,” Brimmer said.

To register for the competition or purchase tickets, visit https://www.blackhillsstockshow.com/events/2024/2024-national-sheep-shearing-championships

For sponsorship information or other questions call Leann Brimmer, 406-853-4867.