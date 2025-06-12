2025 “Ag Books for Kids” Program Highlights Agriculture’s Everyday Impact, Honors Contest Winners Across Wyoming

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



LARAMIE, Wyo. — With agriculture touching everything from crayons to car parts, the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Committee celebrated another successful year of connecting students to the industry that feeds and fuels the world.

Now in its 21st year, the 2025 “Ag Books for Kids” program reached classrooms across the state with 734 donated copies of Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car by Peggy Thomas. The featured book explores how soybeans were used in automobile manufacturing— offering students a glimpse at agriculture’s innovation and reach.

“Ag Books for Kids is a great way for local communities to promote farming and ranching to young students,” said Seth Allen, Niobrara County rancher and chair of the YF&R Promotions Sub-Committee. “Introducing the value of agriculture early on helps shape a positive view for the next generation.”

To encourage deeper learning, students participated in age-appropriate contests: a Coloring Contest (K–1), Poster Contest (Grades 2–3), and Marketing Ad Contest (Grades 4–5). Local winners advanced to district and state competition.

2025 State Contest Winners:

– Coloring Contest Winner: Kinley Carlson, Goshen County (Southeast District)

– Runner-up: Maddie Mullen, Johnson County (Northeast District)

– Poster Contest Winner: Zoe Rasmussen, Lincoln County (Southwest District)

– Runner-up: Rhett Nunn, Lincoln County (Southwest District)

– Marketing Ad Contest Winner: Tyree Hubbard, Niobrara County (Southeast District) – Runner-up: Hilda Reza, Laramie County (Southeast District)

“Ag Books for Kids is an outstanding program that gets kids excited to learn about agriculture,” said Cody Alps, Goshen County rancher and WyFB YF&R Committee Chair. “It also adds great value to our Young Farmers & Ranchers program by giving members the opportunity to engage directly with their communities.”

District-level winners from across the state were also recognized in each contest category, showcasing students’ creativity and engagement with this year’s theme.

Zoe Rasmussen image-19

Kinley Carlson Kinley-Carlson

Tyree Hubbard Tyree-Hubbard

Rhett Nunn image-17

Maddie Mullen image-16

Hilda Reza image-14

–Wyoming Farm Bureau