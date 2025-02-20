2025 BHSS Charolais Sale

Averages:

9 Yearlings bulls avg. $5,888.89

5 Fall bulls avg. $9,000

6 Two year old bulls avg. $8,000

2 registered heifers avg. $3,785

1 bred heifer, $8,500

Top Sellers:

Yearling Bull:

Lot 14: BRCHE MCC Maverick 992, Jan. 26, 2024, sired by CCC WC Redemption 714. Consigned by: Ken McClellan, Armstrong IA. Sold to: Shortgrass Ranch, Provo, SD for $7,500.

Fall bull:

Lot 21: JAB Barracuda 351 Polled ET, Sept. 2, 2023, sired by JAB Around Here Buzz 6. Consigned by: J & A Charolais, Sparta, WI. Sold to: Cheyenne Charolais, Wasta, SD for $11,000.

Two year old bull:

Lot 29: TR Foreigner 3726L ET, Feb. 2, 2023, sired by TR Mr Foreigner 9987G. Consigned by: Thomas Ranch/Bruce Bradley, Harrold, SD. Sold to: Bob Chapman, Rolla, MO for $11,000.

Registered heifer:

Lot 3: GCH Bambi 4001, Feb. 6, 2024, sired by GHC Major Fresh 1007. Consigned by: Grand Hills, LLC, Fort Collins, CO. Sold to: Matthew Odden, Audrey Noah, Rapid City, SD for $4,000.