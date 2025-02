Averages:

10 yearling bulls avg. $6,825

1 two year old bull: $5,000

2 registered heifers avg. $5,750

Top Sellers:

Lot 6: BABR Vortex 4401M ET, March 18, 2024, sired by Flying H 80A/40A 79E ET. Consigned by: Beastrom Ranch, Pierre, SD. Sold to Cody Chrisman, Big Piney, WY, for $11,000.

Lot 1: GCX Miss 455M, Apr. 22, 2024, sired by Missing Link 49G2. Consigned by: Goldux Gelbvieh, Wessington, SD. Sold to: Charles Fawcett, Ree Heights, SD, for $6,500.