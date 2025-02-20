2025 BHSS Hereford Sale
Averages:
13 Yearling bulls avg. $6,098.15
4 Fall bulls avg. $5,750
5 Two year old bulls avg. $6,100
8 Registered heifers avg. $4,500
2 Bred heifers avg. $6,250
Top Sellers:
Yearling Bull:
Lot 18: DC 108H 8032 MASONDIXON 14M ET, March 5, 2024, sired by JDH AH Lincoln 106H ET. Consigned by: Danny and Ashlyn Calderwood, Eckley, CO. Sold to John Schmaltz, Tappen, ND for $9,500.
Lot 20: CC Marcus 46F 11M ET, Feb. 28, 2024, sired by C Arlo 2135 ET. Consigned by: Covey Cattle, Hamill, SD. Sold to Dawn Covey, Hamil, SD for $8,000.
Fall bull:
Lot 32: TSR L926, July 25, 2023, sired by Harvie OVHF Hudson ET. Consigned by: TSR Cattle Co., Aurora, SD. Sold to: Joe Hicks, Midland, SD for $7,750.
Two year old bull:
Lot 35: GCS Bandit 341, Apr. 17, 2023, sired by GCS Bandit 808. Consigned by: Sticks and Stones Ranch, Cheyenne, WY. Sold to: Arnesen Farms, Florence, SD for $7,250.
Registered Heifer:
Lot 2: Chez Ms Mabel 4640M ET, March 24, 2024, sired by ECR Copper Candi 1333E. Consigned by: CK Cattle, Highmore, SD. Sold to Dakota Border Cattle Company, Herried, SD for $10,500.
Bred Heifer:
Lot 11: Gathering Leader 333, March 22, 2023, sired by R Leader 6964. Consigned by: Dolieslager Show Cattle, Doon, IA. Sold to Rainbow Herefords; Eichler Livestock, Volin, SD for $8,000.