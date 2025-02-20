2025 BHSS Limousin Sale

Averages:

19 yearling bulls avg. $5,434.21

6 fall bulls avg. $5,916.67

5 Two-year old bulls avg. $6,700

6 registered heifers avg. $3,625

3 bred heifers avg. $6,833.33

Top sellers:

Yearling bulls:

Lot 29: TECS Mocha 426M, Jan. 25, 2024, sired by VL Hunker Down 003H. Consigned by: Trails End Cattle, Loyal, WI. Sold to: Nolz Limousin, Mitchell, SD for $9,250.

Lot 26: TECS Midnight 471M, Feb. 14, 2024, sired by Wulfs Gronk K509G. Consigned by: Trails End Cattle, Loyal, WI. Sold to: Wulf Cattle, Morris, MN for $8,750.

Fall Bull:

Lot 33: L7 Loose Change 3099L, Dec. 28 2023, sired by TASF Guiness 315G ET. Consigned by: Peterson’s L7 Bar Limousin, Pukwana, SD. Sold to H & T Bies Cattle Company, Fairburn, SD for $7,750.

Two year old bull:

Lot 45: Wulfs Lotto 0269L, March 10, 2023, sired by Wulfs High Card C925H9. Consigned by: Wulf Cattle, Morris, MN. Sold to: William Wilhelm, Sundance, WY, for $8,500.

Registered heifer:

Lot 5: RODZ Mirror Image M1211, Feb. 2, 2024, sired by LFL Gamer 9116G ET. Consigned by: Reynolds Land and Cattle, Sanford, CO. Sold to: Brent Filmore, Sanford, CO, for $4,500.

Bred heifer:

Lot 9: Royal Lucky Card RBGL 305L, Feb. 19, 2023, sired by CFLX Wild Card. Consigned by: Royal Beef Genetics, Starbuck, MN. Sold to: Kessler Livestock, Leola, SD, for $10,500.