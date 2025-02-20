2025 BHSS Red Angus Sale Results

8 yearling bulls avg. $6,531.25

5 two-year-old bulls avg. $5,000

4 registered heifers avg. $4,125.00

Top Selling Yearling Bulls

Lot 9: GLC Stock Yard 0714, Mar. 2 2024; sired by LEM Stockyard 2001 ET. Consigned by: Garrigan Land and Cattle, Dupree, SD. Sold to Larry Schuelke, Mud Butte, SD for $9,000.

Lot 13: GLC AXL 2304, Feb. 21, 2024; sired by GLC X-Factor 5631. Consigned by: Garrigan Land and Cattle, Dupree, SD. Sold to Larry Schuelke, Mud Butte, SD for $9,000.

Top Two Year Old Bull

Lot 22: DKLC 310, Feb. 22, 2023; sired by Bieber CL Energize F121. Consigned by: Diamond K Livestock Co, Clinton, WI. Sold to Ed Perry, Van Tassell, WY for $7,250.

Top Registered Heifer

Lot 6: Flatiron L Red Rose 469, Jan. 2, 2024; sired by Pelton Wideload 78B. Consigned by: Layne Johnson, Veteran, WY. Sold to Larry Graham, Belle Fourche, SD for $4,500.