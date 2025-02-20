2025 BHSS Shorthorn Sale
Averages:
2 yearling bulls avg. $4,000
1 Two year old bull: $2,500
2 Bred heifers avg. $4,500
9 registered heifers avg. $3,388.89
Top Sellers:
Yearling bull:
Lot 15, WR Jax Scout 406, March 10, 2024, sired by Muridale Jaxon 4A. Consigned by: Warner Ranch Shorthorns. Sold to: John Harstick, West Point, NE for $4,500.
Bred Heifer:
Lot 11: OS Lainey 26L, March 26, 2023, sired by Deerhorn Buenas Aries. Consigned by: Osterman Shorthorns, Conde, SD. Sold to: Darin Howie, Rapid City, SD for $5,000.
Registered Heifer:
Lot 9: BOS Margie 645, March 5, 2024, sired by BOS Wallstreet 584. Consigned by: ShaRon Farms, Clarkson, NE. Sold to: Ashlynn Shuck, Newcastle, WY for $5,000.
