2025 BHSS Shorthorn Sale

Averages:

2 yearling bulls avg. $4,000

1 Two year old bull: $2,500

2 Bred heifers avg. $4,500

9 registered heifers avg. $3,388.89

Top Sellers:

Yearling bull:

Lot 15, WR Jax Scout 406, March 10, 2024, sired by Muridale Jaxon 4A. Consigned by: Warner Ranch Shorthorns. Sold to: John Harstick, West Point, NE for $4,500.

Bred Heifer:

Lot 11: OS Lainey 26L, March 26, 2023, sired by Deerhorn Buenas Aries. Consigned by: Osterman Shorthorns, Conde, SD. Sold to: Darin Howie, Rapid City, SD for $5,000.

Registered Heifer:

Lot 9: BOS Margie 645, March 5, 2024, sired by BOS Wallstreet 584. Consigned by: ShaRon Farms, Clarkson, NE. Sold to: Ashlynn Shuck, Newcastle, WY for $5,000.