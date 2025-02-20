2025 BHSS Simmental Sale

28 yearling bulls avg. $5,812.50

1 fall bull: $6,500

4 two year old bulls avg. $12,187.50

9 registered heifers avg. $4,750

4 bred heifers avg. $7,750

Top Sellers:

Yearling Bulls

Lot 37: Seders MoJo M25, Feb. 28, 2024; sired by SC Pay the Price C11. Consigned by: Seder Show Stock, Billings, MT. Sold to: DeNeui Club Calves, Chancellor, SD, for $9,250.

Lot 20: Cables Krown Royal 051M, Apr. 6, 2024; sired by Schooley Krown 28K. Consigned by: Cable C-Cross, Pukwana, SD. Sold to Cable C Cross Ranch, Pukwana, SD, for $9,000.

Lot 22: Hurlbuts Legacy 404M, March 27, 2024; sired by JAS Crib Heritage 102H. Consigned by: Hurlbut Cattle, Raymond, SD. Sold to Wayne Knutson, Toronto, SD, for $8,250.

Fall Bull

Lot 55: Volz’s Loren, Sept. 17, 2023; sired by Clrwtr Clear Advantage. Consigned by: John Volz, Elmore, MN. Sold to Jerry Hettinger, White Lake, SD, for $6,500.

Two Year Old Bulls

Lot 58: KTE Icon 3616L, Feb. 16, 2023; sired by OMF Epic E27. Consigned by: CK Cattle, Highmore, SD. Sold to Grant Martin, Ridgeview, SD, for $19,500.

Registered Heifer

Lot 14: New Trend Hilite 3M, Jan. 2, 2024; sired by WLE Copacetic E02. Consigned by: JM New Trend Cattle Co., Boley, OK. Sold to Thyen Simmentals, Hayti, SD, for $6,750.

Bred Heifer

Lot 17: Tena Legacy 328L, March 28, 2023; sired by HPF Quantum Leap Z592. Consigned by: Altena Show Cattle, George, IA. Sold to Jessica Te Krony, Clear Lake, SD, for $11,500.