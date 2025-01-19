2025 Black Hills Stock Show | Volek Ranch: Supreme Gelbvieh Genetics at the BHSS 

Volek Ranch made history at the 2024 Black Hills Stock Show when their bull, VLK Stunner L382, was crowned Supreme Row Champion—a groundbreaking achievement for both the ranch and the Gelbvieh breed.

What began over two decades ago as a small 4-H project in central South Dakota has since grown into a program renowned for producing high-quality Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle.

A Family Legacy

The Volek family’s journey began at the ranch near Highmore, South Dakota, where Keith and Janice Volek started the operation that would eventually become Volek Ranch. Initially, the registered Gelbvieh herd was born out of 4-H projects for their children, Dustin and Britney. By purchasing select females for these projects, they built the foundation of what is now a renowned purebred operation.

A pivotal moment came in 2003 when Dustin, then a young cattleman, purchased a heifer named CK Jewel 216M. This heifer became a cornerstone of their herd, earning numerous championships and establishing a legacy of excellence.

Today, Volek Ranch is a third-generation farming and ranching operation focused on raising cattle that excel genotypically and phenotypically. While their registered herd is smaller compared to many large-scale breeders, Volek Ranch prides itself on maintaining an elite cow herd. Their breeding philosophy emphasizes a balance of performance, functionality and strong maternal traits, all while ensuring their cattle remain phenotypically appealing. The ranch consistently seeks to incorporate genetics that enhance feed efficiency and carcass quality, while never losing sight of real-world values that align with producers’ needs.

An Opportunity for Success

The Black Hills Stock Show has played a pivotal role in the growth and visibility of Volek Ranch. The family first showcased their cattle at BHSS in 2003 and has participated since 2015. For Dustin, the event represents more than just a competition—it is a unique opportunity to connect with commercial cattlemen, promote their genetics and gain insights into the industry’s evolving standards.

“There’s no denying that the BHSS has a major impact on the regional and national cattle industry,” Dustin said. “It provides a platform for breeders to engage with buyers and showcase top-quality cattle. For us, it’s been an incredible way to reach a wider audience and highlight the strengths of our program.”

Unlike national shows such as the National Western Stock Show or the American Royal, the BHSS attracts a distinct audience that includes several commercial cattlemen. This focus on practicality and real-world genetics aligns perfectly with Volek Ranch’s commitment to producing cattle that thrive in both the show ring and commercial operations.

The Story Behind VLK Stunner L382

The spotlight of the 2024 BHSS was on VLK Stunner L382, a bull that nearly didn’t make it to the show due to time constraints. Fortunately, his calm temperament and ease of preparation allowed the Volek family to bring him along, a decision that paid off in a big way. VLK Stunner L382 is a product of a carefully planned mating between their elite dam, VLK F834, and the herdsire VRT Lazy TV Stunner G419, sourced from the Thorstenson Ranch.

Dustin recalled that L382 stood out early on, displaying a blend of athleticism, muscularity and structural soundness. “He puts a lot of herdsire traits into a uniquely attractive package,” Dustin said. “He’s rugged, good-boned, yet smooth in his makeup. We knew he had potential, but to have him recognized on such a prestigious level was a dream.”

The achievement has brought increased recognition to the Volek Ranch and Gelbvieh breed, leading to a surge in interest from commercial and seedstock buyers.

The bull’s new owners, Cedar Top Ranch, Warner Beef Genetics and Forbes Ranch, have high hopes that L382 will be game-changing for their herds and the Gelbvieh breed.

Looking to the Future

As Volek Ranch moves forward, their focus remains on improving their herd while staying true to the principles that have brought them success. The ranch continues to incorporate new genetics and technological advancements to enhance feed efficiency and carcass quality without sacrificing the balance and functionality that are the hallmarks of their program.

“Our goal has always been to breed cattle that are efficient, functional and relevant to the beef industry,” Dustin said. “We are excited about new advancements in marketing and genetics, but our foundation will always be to produce cattle that work for our customers.”

Despite their drive to innovate, the Voleks remain grounded in the traditions that have shaped their operation for the past three generations. For them, ranching is more than just a business—it’s a way of life that’s deeply rooted in their family’s legacy and their commitment to the livestock community.

The Volek Ranch’s dedication to excellence, their passion for the industry and their willingness to adapt while preserving tradition have set them apart in the cattle industry. The success of VLK Stunner L382 at the BHSS is a testament to their hard work and vision. As they look toward the future, the Volek family continues to build on their legacy, breeding cattle that are champions in the show ring but also valuable assets to commercial operations across the region.

Photos courtesy of Legacy Livestock Imaging, the official livestock photographer of the BHSS.