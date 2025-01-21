2025 Black Hills Stock Show | Western Artists 

It has been said that “life imitates art,” but the western way of life is itself an art, making it no surprise that regional western artists flip this expression on its head and create art that imitates life. Being surrounded by such a beautiful and richly diverse lifestyle lends itself to a number of unique creations. The western lifestyle is known and lived by so few, but necessary to all. Thankfully, there are a number of passionate, talented artists that can share it far beyond our rural communities and use their talents to bless others. The Black Hills Stock Show Western Artists are one such group.

Each year, around a dozen of these artists gather at the Black Hills Stock Show in the Alpine-Ponderosa room of The Monument to showcase their original, breathtaking artwork, including sculptures, photographs, paintings, pottery, jewelry, leatherwork, and more. These artists pride themselves on maintaining a high-quality art show, and artist Kathy Sigle believes, “People notice that it’s not something that they’re going to just go to the chain store and find.” Throughout the trade show, one can step away from the busyness and noise into the artists’ room to be met with a sense of calm and be enraptured by beauty. Sigle said, “People just really enjoy just taking their time, walking around and looking at things.” Many of the artists can be found among their gallery, quietly working on a new piece or taking the time to teach a bit of their craft to an aspiring artist. A handful of the artists also participate in the Chair-ity Auction and Quick-Draw competitions.

For the Chair-ity Auction, participating artists find a piece of furniture to repurpose and give it new life with an original piece of artwork created right on it. It began as a collection of repurposed chairs, hence the name, but this year, one can expect to see a wide variety of repurposed furniture pieces– from end tables to lampshades. While at the Stock Show, one can place a bid on one of these items or can bid online through the Black Hills Stock Show Western Artists Facebook page. In past Chair-ity Auctions, some items have found new homes as far away as Missouri, and the proceeds benefit the artists, the Central States Fair Youth Foundation, and the Rainbow Bible Ranch.

On the final Friday evening of the Stock Show, they also host the Quick-Draw competition. The artists are given an hour and fifteen minutes to create an original piece of art, and the public is welcome to watch. If that sounds intense, that’s because it is! According to Kathy Sigle, “That room gets packed with people. It’s so interesting to watch the variety of artists.” Artist Teri McTighe, who has been doing the Quick-Draw competition for over ten years laughs, “You can get a lot done in 15 minutes when your adrenaline is pumping. It’s nerve-racking. All of us are always anxious leading up to it, especially that day, wondering if we’re going to be able to pull everything off.” Artist David Dorsey adds, “It’s a lot of stress, but it’s always a lot of fun.” When the time is up, one would be amazed to see the quality of work created in such a short time. Teri McTighe said, “Even the other artists, we’re amazed by each other.” Immediately following the competition, the artwork is auctioned off to benefit the artists and the Central States Fair Youth Foundation.

Kathy Sigle is an artist that has been involved with the Black Hills Stock Show Western Artists for over 25 years. Kathy’s mother was an artist, and Kathy grew up “with pencil in hand.” Kathy lovingly remembers her father, a practical-minded engineer, saying to her, “I know you want to be an artist, but how do you want to make money?” Kathy attended college for commercial art and continued to hone her drawing and painting skills while working outside of the art industry. Later, her mother was able to attend a watercolor workshop, eagerly returning to teach Kathy all she had learned. Things “clicked,” and Kathy quickly found her niche as a watercolor painter and has been creating with them for over 30 years. She is grateful to now be able to do what she loves for a living and share her art at the Black Hills Stock Show, crediting social media for having a huge impact in helping to promote her art.

As a resident of western South Dakota, Kathy is surrounded by picturesque landscapes, awe-inspiring wildlife, and plenty of livestock, which become the subjects of much of her work. Kathy’s art can be found printed on leather pillows from Sweetwater Trading Company, as well as on leather purses, canvases, ornaments, coasters, etc. At each year’s Stock Show, Kathy enjoys having the opportunity to educate the public about the arts. She feels that the Stock Show is “a big family time” and loves the atmosphere, as old friendships are strengthened and new ones are made. Kathy said, “It’s amazing how many friendships have grown from this.”

Another familiar face at the Black Hills Stock Show is Teri McTighe, a fourth-generation cattle rancher whose maternal great-grandfather and paternal grandfather were both homesteaders. Like Kathy, Teri’s mother loved art and passed this on to her daughter. Teri recalls being hooked on drawing, painting, and sculpting everything around her “from the time I was old enough to hold a pencil or a paintbrush.” She carried her drawing pad with her wherever she went, but never received formal training until college. She attended Black Hills State University, where Richard DuBois became a teacher, advisor, and inspiration of hers. He taught Teri watercolor, and after college, she took the leap to try to make it as an artist. In 2009, she began selling art. In 2011, she started attending art shows professionally and has been a part of the Black Hills Stock Show Western Artists since 2012, after receiving a recommendation from John Lopez. Teri enjoys spending time at the Stock Show, adding that the artists are “like a family.” She adds, “When you spend nine or ten days together, you really get to know each other well,” noting that the artists are truly a community of like-minded people. Teri and fellow artist David Dorsey have been able to bond over their shared love of Hereford cattle and have been known to attend the Hereford show together at the Stock Show.

Teri believes that the art show is a perfect addition to the Stock Show, as it adds “another element to western life” and allows the audience that comes through “to see their own experiences depicted in artwork.” Teri recalls attending the art show as a child and the ways it inspired her, saying, “I can say from my own experience as a kid as an aspiring artist, it was really fun for me to go and find the artists and see them working. We get a lot of that from the kids that visit, too, that might be aspiring artists.” Teri adds, “It’s a great group of people who are running the Stock Show, too,” and she is grateful to Ron Jeffries for his support of the artists and the art show.

From north central Nebraska comes another western artist to watch for at the Black Hills Stock Show– David Dorsey. David was born on a ranch in Rock County, Nebraska and was drawn to art as a child. David’s family tree was full of artists– his great-grandfather being a wood carver. He attended college for art before returning home to ranch until 2012. After the family ranch was sold, David saw one door close but another open, deciding that “”If I’m going to do this [art], I need to do this now.” David moved to Valentine, Nebraska and made art his full-time profession. His upbringing and involvement in ranch life has given him plenty of inspiration for his work.

David creates using acrylic paint on canvas and more recently has learned how to add charcoal to his paintings, allowing him to “do just about anything with it.” David credits fellow artist Kathy Sigle for first introducing him to the charcoal technique and is appreciative of the ways this group of artists supports and pushes one another to improve their craft. According to David, “The other artists will share all their knowledge with you, and that’s a great part of it.” To him, making art is “a constant learning curve,” so there is always something new to experiment with and enjoy. This will be his tenth year at the Stock Show, and David feels as if the event is “just like a family reunion with the rest of the artists.” Throughout the duration of the Show, one will often find David working on art in his booth. He enjoys seeing families come through and is always willing to take the time to visit with anyone that takes an interest in his art. He adds, “It’s been a good journey for me just meeting all the people.” According to David, there is a “little bit of everything for everybody” at the art show, and he enjoys being among an audience that can truly relate to his work.

With such a variety of artists and subject matter, there is truly something for everyone at the Black Hills Stock Show Western Art Show.

Attendees can stop by anytime from Jan. 31 to Feb. 8 to admire art that imitates life, meet the artists, and support the Central States Fair Youth Foundation and Rainbow Bible Ranch by placing a bid on any of the Chair-ity Auction items. The Quick-Draw competition is slated for Feb. 7.

Bidding and other information is available on their Facebook page, Black Hills Stock Show Western Artists.