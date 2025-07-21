2025 Horse Roundup | Back in the Saddle 

Horsemen know the risk of their chosen lifestyle. Their lives can change in the blink of an eye. Rick Geisler’s story is that of determination and grit after the worst happens.

It’s been almost two years since the accident that changed Geisler’s life forever. He said that his life should have been taken that day, and the progress that he has made to physically regain his body since then is inspiring to say the least.

Rick’s wife, Kelly compares watching someone wake up and recover from a traumatic brain injury to the stages that infants go through and the reflexes they learn.

“It was exactly those steps as his brain started to remake those connections,” she said.

Aug. 28, 2023, started like any other day for Rick. He worked for the Dow Ranch near Sheridan, Wyoming as a cowboy. That morning, he loaded his horse before dark to go doctor calves with Terry Mines, Paul VanDyke and Roper Morrow. He remembers the morning up until about fifteen minutes before the accident. They sorted some cattle then went to roping and doctoring. Things went south as Rick was going in to heel a calf. As he was leaning forward to rope, the calf winged around and hit the front of his horse. Rick’s horse bogged his head, throwing Rick off balance into a summersault over his saddle, but the leg of his batwing chaps caught on his saddle horn, hanging him upside down and backwards.

“My horse was a Thoroughbred, he was tall and man he could move,” Rick said. “So my head wasn’t dragging on the ground but Paul and Terry both said that horse was leaving them, and they couldn’t keep up with me.”

A tree break about 600 yards away is what stopped the pair from going over the edge of a cliff. From what Rick was told, the horse tried to run through two trees, but it wasn’t wide enough and Rick’s body, probably his head, is what stopped them long enough for the other cowboys to catch up to him and get Rick on the ground.

In the moment, it looked like Rick’s right shoulder was badly injured but later was discovered he hadn’t broken a single bone. The injury was likely the immediate results of the traumatic brain injury he sustained when his body hit the tree.

They were in cell service and were able to call emergency services for Rick, but Kelly had a more difficult time finding out what was happening. The crew who was helping Rick until the ambulance arrived weren’t able to get into his phone, so someone who wasn’t at the accident called to tell her that something happened. Then she had to try to remember who her husband left with that morning and track phone numbers down to get in touch with them.

“The importance of telling somebody where you’re going to be, who you’re with, what time you’re to be expected, all those kinds of things are so important,” Kelly said. “And to have an action plan if something were to happen. If you have a plan, the chances something happens goes down because you’re prepared for it. And knowing the simplest things, like the address of where you are. They didn’t know where they were, they were just so lucky that a local dispatcher overheard the chatter and knew the spot.”

Kelly wasn’t sure when she left Sheridan if Life Flight was taking Rick to Billings or Denver, Billings being closer at two hours away versus Denver being six hours away. She started driving to Billings and halfway there, found out that Rick was also headed to a Billings. When they arrived, the initial prognosis, due to the sedation he was under from the flight, was that he would be home within a matter of days. In reality, he spent the next 45 days in a coma. He has spent every day since then regaining his mobility.

“I had pneumonia two or three times, meningitis, and acute pancreatitis,” Rick said. The latter was solved thanks to Kelly and Rick’s sister researching and diagnosing the cause. Too much Tylenol was shutting down his pancreas. They talked the doctor into taking him off it for 24 hours and his numbers started to come back.

After the ICU stay, Rick went to an acute care center in Billings until he was off his feeding tube and trach before he flew down to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado for their Brain Injury Rehabilitation. It was about three weeks into the stay at Craig that his first long term memories since the accident stayed with him and he was officially recovered from his post traumatic amnesia. From there, Rick and Kelly stayed with Kelly’s parents in Colorado and Rick went through the Rehab Without Walls program where he still did intensive therapy, but the therapists came to him, saving him from an even longer hospital stay.

Between appointments with his occupational therapists, Rick and Kelly made it home briefly for the holidays and to attend a local ranch rodeo and silent auction benefit held for his medical funds.

“Life insurance was something we had talked about prior to, and we were both just like, ‘Oh we’ll get to it,'” Kelly said. “I was also going to get supplemental insurance for Life Flight because of where he worked at, I was like, if something ever happened out here nobody can get to you.”

Another thing that never crossed Rick or Kelly’s minds was the fact that, although they were married, because they didn’t have anything legal in place, she had to have a lawyer place a guardianship and conservatorship over Rick for her to be able to access his medical records and financial records to also cover the bills that were coming out of Rick’s bank account.

After 219 days of setbacks and recovery, Rick and Kelly made it back to Sheridan in April of 2024. In the time since, Rick has been a force to be reckoned with, consistently going to work out at the YMCA and working to get back to everyday activities that most people take for granted, like mowing the lawn, running the skid steer, getting horseback again, and starting to play music again (he used to sing and play guitar in a band). In May, he started a new job, mowing the lawns at the polo fields in Sheridan. Around this time, he posted on Facebook that he and Kelly went for a walk and he got over 7,000 steps in that day, far exceeding the average American.

“I think it’s very easy for someone in his situation to kind of recede into the shadows and not want to go out and not want people to see them because they might not have the confidence to struggle in front of people. I know that’s how I would be, but he loves it and it’s been so, so good to have that because he still wants to go out and wants to see friends and go to brandings and do all of that,” Kelly said.

Since the beginning, both Kelly and Rick’s sisters, Nicole and Jessica, have documented Rick’s journey so that he can look back and see how far he has come, along with all the positive comments people have left him from the beginning for boosting morale.

“Looking back at what I went through, I don’t think I’m doing too bad,” Rick said. “I can pretty much be by myself, I can drive. It could be a lot worse and it’s only going to get better. I don’t know how to give up.”