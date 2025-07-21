2025 Horse Roundup | Dennis and Mykal Kirkpatrick

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Dennis and Mykal Kirkpatrick’s story revolves around the horse.

The couple raise and train performance and ranch horses on their ranch near Wise River, Montana, beneath the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest. They also raise their own work horses, which aid in operating the cattle ranch.

A Filly for Christmas

Mykal’s first Christmas present from Dennis was a filly when they were seniors in high school.

The story is a joke they share now. When Dennis showed up with the filly in a big gold bow, it sealed Mykal’s commitment to the relationship. However, she said, “In the end, we ended up selling [the filly] to a stock contractor, and she was a wicked little bareback horse. I was like, gosh, does he love me, or does he hate me?” Mykal laughed.

“That was kind what got us together in the first place.”

They were married in 1995 and have worked side by side every day since, perfecting bloodlines and training horses that excel in numerous directions.

“[Horses] have pretty much been the nucleus of our whole deal,” said Mykal.

The Early Years

The road wasn’t easy. Kirkpatricks had a goal of running their own cows and horses on their own place. In the early years, Mykal said, “Dennis worked full-time for Fred Hirschy, and we were just trying to put our cows together, and we were leasing grass and buying hay and trying to find places to put our cows for the winter. And Dennis was still working full time, so I’d have two babies in the truck and loading square bales to go out and feed our cows.”

“It was pretty nip and tuck for a while there,” said Dennis.

“There was one year that Christmas came, and I was kind of like, oh my gosh, how are we going to give our kids any Christmas? And we had a guy show up, and we sold a filly to him for $500, and we had turkey,” said Mykal.

“[Horses] pulled us over the hump every year, over and over again,” said Dennis. “We depended on the horse business forever. Riding colts, selling, and shoeing horses were ways to buy groceries.”

“Dennis always rode extra colts, and I’d take in a colt or two every month. I also worked for a little grazing association, and so I’d take off before Dennis had to be to work, and I’d go ride around my cows for the grazing association on a colt or move them really quick and get home so he could go to work,” said Mykal.

“Even when we were super broke, we always had a few extra horses around,” Mykal said. “Dennis would always say, ‘They’re like money in the bank. Horses equal wealth.”

Along the way, the couple welcomed their two children, Troy and Sidney.

In 2002, they had the opportunity to acquire a lease-to-own deal on Dennis’ grandfather’s land, and they jumped on the opportunity.

Ranching in Mountain Country

Kirkpatricks use horses more out of necessity than preference. “We live in very southwest Montana, and our house sits just below 6,000 feet, so we are very wintry.” All of their hay is put up using a beaver slide and fed with a team of horses in the wintertime. Snow plowing is futile with high winds, and their four-legged “tractors” have proven much more reliable.

Their work horse mares are sizeable Belgian-Percheron crosses. “They’ve got just enough step to them that we can go quite a ways up to our stack yards,” said Mykal. They breed to a Brabant stud to size them down for the ideal work horse for haying and feeding.

Their commercial cow herd is tended horseback. Even irrigation is accomplished with a horse instead of a four-wheeler. “We determined that every time we start those four wheelers, they get less valuable, and every time you ride your horse, they should get more valuable. So, it just makes more sense,” said Dennis.

Their winters are longer than those experienced by much of the rest of the nation’s equine industry.

“We don’t start foaling saddle horse mares until about May, and sometimes that’s even too early. And we start calving April 10. A lot of times our colts won’t be those big, mature-looking yearlings at all. They take a little longer to mature, but we like that. It’s worked better for us and for the longevity of the horse too.”

Ranch Horses that Run Barrels

Riding outside colts – sometimes a challenging way to provide for one’s family – was the motivation for Kirkpatricks to begin breeding horses they enjoyed riding.

“We decided we were going to ride what we wanted,” said Dennis.

While they could get along with “raunchy” outside horses, their owners often could not. “Inevitably, we always got those horses back.” Mykal took many of these horses to the barrel pen.

“I learned a lot on those horses and sometimes how to help them. And sometimes what my limitations were, too.”

Fifteen years ago, a good friend of Mykal’s told her, “You need to quit riding other people’s rejects.”

Around this time, Dennis was also frustrated with their lack of success in breeding mares to outside stallions, so they decided to purchase their first stud.

JL High on Life (by Dash Ta Fame and out of a mare that goes back to Docs Oak) was purchased from Jill Lane’s program. Mykal describes the feel of “Budweiser’s” colts. “I’ve always known that I don’t get along with a horse that you have to handle a lot. They have to kind of look for a barrel or a cow. That’s one of the things with the horses that I run. They’re ranch horses first, and then they go to the arena just to get them broke.”

As time went on, Mykal said, “Our banker of all people got us into the Lucky Blanton bloodlines, and we’ve been so happy with those. They’ve got the run and they’ve got the cow, but they’ve also got the size, the big bone and feet, which I feel like we’ve bred a lot of that stuff out of horses.” They own two sires of this line, including Xtwod Waylon Blanton and MB Maverick Blanton.

They were choosy when it came to their sire purchases, seeing many crooked-legged prospects before finding what they wanted. Dennis said, “It was pretty serendipitous for us to even fall into the Lucky Blanton deal. We shopped all over trying to find a stud prospect before we found Budweiser. I just had lost all faith in the horse business trying to find the stud.”

A fourth stallion they own, called Smooth Talking Cinco, is Dennis’s “baby.”

“I love that horse,” he said. “The mare went back to Haythorn horses in Nebraska. This horse, he’s a grandson of Smooth As a Cat, but he’s almost 16 hands, weighs 1,400 lbs. He’s a brute, but he’s just a cat. He can get around and is super, super good minded, but is just one of those horses that was made to stop and turn around.”

Smooth Talking Cinco’s first babies are just two, but Dennis is pleased with them. “I just started the first two-year-old filly. We’re very excited in the next few years, hope to see a few of those showing up. Almost every one of them is roan or gray. They’re real appealing. I mean, they’re just really cool.”

They also own a two-year-old stallion prospect called Aint Dat The Truth by Aint Seen Nothing Yet.

With the encouragement of their banker – the one who introduced them to the Lucky Blanton bloodlines – Kirkpatricks were able to put together a band of mares throughout the years.

“It was sort of funny,” said Mykal. “We never had any money, and he’d want to sell us these mares. We’d say, ‘Well, I guess if you think we can afford it!’ And he said, ‘You’re my favorite conflict of interest.'”

Kirkpatricks usually have between 22-30 foals annually. Foals are born in the pasture and learn to handle themselves outside from day one.

After weaning, they’re turned back out. Mykal said, “There are bog holes, there’s timber, there’s dry, rough ground and stuff, but we feel like it’s really important that those babies learn how to get along in a herd.”

Though Kirkpatrick’s adult children are close – Troy lives on the place with his family and Sidney nurses in a nearby town – Dennis and Mykal start most of the colts themselves.

Dennis rides the two- and three-year-olds. “He knows what I like as far as feel in a horse, and he can pretty much tell me, ‘You’re going to like this horse.’ So I’ve been pretty lucky that way, and they’re pretty darn broke by the time they come to me.”

Mykal takes the four-year-olds to the arena to prime their athletic ability.

She has “dabbled” in futurities, but said she doesn’t like putting timelines on horses. “I just have to kind of go by feel. I always tell everybody my horses are ranch horses that run barrels.”

The Right Hands

The old adage about getting horses into the right hands rings true for Kirkpatricks. Their happy – and repeat – customers have been their best marketing tactic.

She cites one example, “One of our Budweiser fillies ended up with a little gal named Manchi Nace out of Billings. Manchi entered her as a five-year-old in a bunch of pretty big futurities, and she always placed at them if she didn’t win. And then this year, that horse is a Derby horse, and she’s placed in the Derbies as well. But also, as a five-year-old, she took her to some big pro rodeos and placed in there too. We’ve sold several foals just from what Manchi’s done with that little filly. She also bought a full brother to that filly.

“We’ve been really lucky to have people that are good hands and they showcase these horses really well for us.”

“We finally got to a point where we didn’t have to sell the horse to feed our family. And that helped a lot also. In probably the last 10 years, I can’t tell you how many times we have had somebody come to our place and try a broke horse and we’re like, ‘This is not a match.’ And that has probably gotten us more repeat buyers. Because if we sell a horse that’s not a match for somebody, it’s not good for the horse, it’s not good for the people, and it’s really not good for your business.”

More often than not, two- and three-year-olds are purchased off the place. Word of mouth and past purchases motivate buyers to drive to their southwestern Montana ranch. Suddenly, Kirkpatricks are finding it hard to keep horses around. “It’s a great problem to have, other than it’s suddenly getting a little bit harder to hang on to geldings to get started for us to have some sale horses,” said Dennis.

Though Dennis begrudges some technological advancements, he admits that social media marketing has benefitted them greatly. “I would encourage anybody that’s wanting to sell horses, you can’t have too much video of them working,” he said.

Enjoying the Ride

Dennis and Mykal celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary June 3.

They spend their days working together, watching their horses and cattle graze in mountain country, and reaping the rewards of their hard labor by riding good horse flesh. It’s a good life.