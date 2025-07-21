2025 Horse Roundup | Editorial

Horses don’t know what they do for us.

I laid one of the good ones to rest over the winter. Alanna was five and I was nine when I first started riding her. She had 45 days on her, if memory serves, and was the most willing, able, and forgiving horse for letting a kid finish her. No doubt I made hundreds of mistakes, but we were a great team.

Pole bending was her forte, and she was smooth as glass. She took me to nationals and countless buckles in the event. At the end of her career, she’d done it all: barrels, goats, breakaway, heeling, and even tie-down back when I wanted to be Jackie Hobbs.

Her last buckle with me was a ranch horse competition. She was no slouch at trail courses or reining, either. I sold Alanna to my little cousin for less than she was worth because I knew she was happiest competing. She took my little cousin for her first trip to nationals in the poles, too.

That horse is the reason I’ll always have a soft spot for mares and buckskins. That grade mare owed me nothing, and she gave me all.

I don’t think nine-year-old me could imagine what would become of that passion for horses. The equine market is as good as ever, and it’s incredible to see folks getting paid for their years of heart and sweat poured into the world’s greatest horses.

At the Pitchfork Horse Sale on June 1, I was standing next to Max Egan, who sold his horse for $100,000 there in 2024. He and I watched the bids climb and another good cowboy, Trent Johnson, sell his for the same price this year. “You know what that feels like,” I said to him.

Max was the first to shake Trent’s hand as he left the ring, Trent holding back emotion. Two sorrel ranch geldings topped the sale for incredible money two years in a row.

On the other end of the western equine industry – the performance horse side – history was made at the Old West Rope Horse Futurities and Sale in Heber City, Utah on June 20. Crosby Ray Von sold for $1.7 million. The three-year-old mare by Stevie Rey Von out of MA Crosby was consigned by Solo Select Horses and Relentless Remuda.

Miles Baker, who trained the highest-selling western performance horse at a live auction in history, took off his hat and wept. If ever there was an excuse for a grown man to cry, it is selling his best horse for life-changing money.

There isn’t much else to say, except that it is (still) an exciting time to be a part of the equine industry.

In the midst of the Pitchfork Ranch Horse Sale, I took my babies for a stroller ride to the stalls. An excited older couple stood in front of the stall of the horse they just purchased. They were overcome with the paradox of horse buying: spending a little too much on one they couldn’t live without.

The older gentleman kept saying to the horse, “You have no idea… you have no idea.” He meant that the horse would never know just how much they spent on him. And he won’t.

The good ones never know how much they do for us. They just do it.