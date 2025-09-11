2025 Montana Ram and Ewe Sale Results

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

History was made this week at the 100th Annual Montana Ram Sale and 12th Annual Montana Ewe Sale hosted at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City, Montana. 30 Consignors from across Montana offered over 400 head of ewes and 277 head of rams. Buyers hauled sheep home to South Dakota, North Dakota, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and across Montana.

The Montana Wool Growers Association would like to extend a big thank you to all buyers and bidders of both sales. Thank you to Lewistown Livestock Inc. for clerking and sale management and Sam Fraser of Frontier Productions, LLC, for the online sale hosting. Thank you to our auctioneers, Kyle Shobe, Collin Gibbs, and Cole Morrison, for another year of great teamwork from the auction block.

100 th Annual MT Ram Sale (September 11)

A total of 277 bucks were offered and sold, for an overall average of $1566/hd.

The Ram Sale grossed $433,825.

The blackface breeds averaged $1,280/hd on 40 head.

Heart Lazy P of Miles City topped the blackface portion of the sale, selling a Suffolk/Hamp cross buck for $3,000 to the Little Ranch of Leiter, Wyoming.

Rambouillet bucks sold with an overall average of $1,605/hd on 47 head.

Helle Rambouillet of Dillon topped the Rambouillet portion of the sale, selling a pair or Rambouillet/Merino cross bucks for $6,200 to Peter Wirtzfeld of Sentinel Butte, North Dakota.

Three South African Meat Merino Cross bucks were offered by Montana Ag. Experiment Station of Bozeman, high seller for $800.

Four Columbia bucks were offered by Gasvoda Columbias of Big Sandy, averaging $300.

The Targhee sale average was $1670 on 182 head.

The high selling ram overall, was a Targhee consigned by Montana Sheep Company of Fort Shaw, MT. The buck sold for $8500 to Dennis Voss of Two Dot. Two Targhee lots sold for $8500/hd.

12th Annual Montana Ewe Sale (September 10)

A total of 413 ewes sold, for an overall average of $410/hd. The ewe sale grossed $169,125.

John and Betty Sampsel of Hughes Newford, from Stanford, MT donated a yearling Targhee Ewe to kick off the Ewe Sale. The proceeds from the donation were collected to support legislative efforts.

Montana Sheep Co. and Michelle Hersrud topped the ewe sale with a consignment of 10 head each of Targhee ewes, selling for $600/hd to Jeff Clark of Whitewood, South Dakota and Brad Boner of Glenrock, Wyoming.

The volume buyer was Bill Schaefer from Hoven, South Dakota.

Whitefaced ewes sold on site averaged $408/hd.

Blackfaced ewes sold on site averaged $525/hd.

Please plan to attend next year’s sale The 101st Montana Ram and Ewe Sale!

