2025 Multi-Session Midwest FEEDS Program Equips Cattle Producers for Success

Lincoln, Neb., Jan. 30 —Nebraska Extension is providing a hands-on, multi-session educational program designed to equip participants with essential skills for success in the cattle industry. The Midwest FEEDS (Forage, Education, and Efficiency in Diversified Systems) is a unique program that leverages the competitive advantages of the Midwest, including access to perennial pastures, annual forages, cover crops, crop residues, and harvested feeds.

Program Highlights:

• Hands-on learning across the production season: Experience a combination of practical, in-field training and in-depth discussions that promote knowledge exchange among participants, instructors, and facilitators.

• Networking and idea exchange: Build camaraderie and share ideas with industry peers and experts in a supportive, interactive environment.

• High-quality resources: Receive software, notebooks, and a curated collection of University of Nebraska–Lincoln publications to support this learning journey.

Skills Participants will Develop:

• Decision-making with advanced tools: Learn to use decision support tools to analyze nutritional management and seasonal mineral supplementation options. Use National Research Council (NRC) software to analyze diet samples, matching forage availability with animal requirements for optimized beef production.

• Forage and grazing strategy: Formulate effective grazing and pasture management plans, including weed control and fertility management, tailored to each participant’s operation’s resources and goals.

• Breeding, calving, and weaning management: Explore best practices for breeding, calving, and weaning, along with cattle handling and facility design.

• Evaluating cattle performance: Master techniques to assess cow and calf performance in varied management systems, estimate cow condition scores, and determine nutritional needs throughout the reproductive cycle.

University cutting-edge research: Witness innovative research in action at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center and learn firsthand about integrating cropland for forage and cow/calf systems.

Program Details

2025 Dates:

• Febr. 27–28: Health, Nutrition, and Systems Thinking

• April 24–25: Forage Systems and Breeding

• June 19–20: Facilities and Pasture Management

• Sep. 4–5: Weaning, Culling, and Winter Feeding

• Dec. 4–5: Stalk Grazing and Preparing for Calving

• Location: Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead, NE (1071 County Road G, Ithaca, NE)

• Cost: $750 per individual; $1,300 for two; $500 for each additional participant.

Registration

Ready to elevate your expertise and position your operation for success? Details and registration at: https://go.unl.edu/midwestfeeds

For more information, contact Connor Biehler, Nebraska Extension beef systems assistant extension educator, cbiehler2@unl.edu or 402-624-8030.

–University of Nebraska-Lincoln