2025 NDSU Research Extension Center Field Days set

Farmers, crop advisers and others attend NDSU’s North Central Research Extension Center Field Day. (NDSU photo) field-days-image

Farmers, crop advisers and others attend NDSU’s North Central Research Extension Center Field Day. (NDSU photo)

(Click the image above to view a high-resolution image that can be downloaded)

The North Dakota State University Research Extension Centers’ annual field days are set. The annual events at the Research Extension Center sites across the state will feature speakers, tours and field demonstrations for farmers, ranchers, crop advisers, landowners, horticulturalists and local stakeholders.

“The agricultural research conducted at our NDSU Research Extension Centers provides research-based solutions that advance agricultural production systems in a variety of areas, including agronomy and crop production, livestock and rangeland management, precision agriculture and value-added activities,” says Greg Lardy, the Joe and Norma Peltier Vice President for NDSU Agriculture. “During the NDSU Field Days, our researchers showcase the work they’ve invested in developing timely, practical solutions for agriculture in North Dakota and across the region.”

The dates and locations for the field days are the following:

July 14 – Central Grasslands Research Extension Center

July 15 – Hettinger Research Extension Center – 5 to 8 p.m. MDT

July 16 – Dickinson Research Extension Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MDT

July 16 – Williston Research Extension Center

July 17– Williston Research Extension Center

July 17 – Dickinson Research Extension Center – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. MDT

July 21 – Agronomy Seed Farm

July 22 – Carrington Research Extension Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

July 23 – North Central Research Extension Center

July 24 – Langdon Research Extension Center – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT

Aug. 7 – Oakes Research Extension Center – 9 to 11:30 a.m. CDT

More information about field days can be found at ndsu.ag/fielddays25.

NDSU is an R1 research institution as defined by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

-North Dakota State University