2025 NJHA Fed Steer Shootout Winners Recognized in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA) Fed Steer Shootout teaches

young people about the cattle feeding industry. HRC Feed Yards LLC, Scott City, Kan., hosts the annual

event. This year the Fed Steer Shootout attracted 96 junior participants in 24 states — from California to

Pennsylvania — which entered 281 head of Hereford and Hereford-influenced steers. The 2025 winners

received more than $15,000 in scholarships and awards from the Hereford Youth Foundation of America

(HYFA). The awards were presented at the 2025 World Hereford Conference coinciding with the

American Hereford Association (AHA) Annual Meeting in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 24., during the

Shaping the Breed’s Future: Young Breeders Competition and HYFA Scholarship Awards Luncheon

presented by VitaFerm®.



Each year, the Shootout’s cattle performance awards are recognized alongside the top three junior members, in both the junior and senior age divisions, for their efforts and knowledge of the cattle

feeding industry. Those top three participants in each age division gave a speech and were interviewed by a panel of judges to determine the final placing.



Claire Collins, Frederick, Okla., was named the Contestant of the Year in the junior

division, and Joseph Schohr, Oroville, Calif., earned the Contestant of the Year title in the senior

division.



This year’s award winners are:

Contestant of the Year – Top Three Finalists – Junior Division:

Rhett Blume, Pierre, S.D.

Jackson Chastain, Arlington, Texas

Claire Collins, Frederick, Okla.

Contestant of the Year – Top Three Finalists – Senior Division:

Joseph Schohr, Oroville, Calif.

Jorja Ebert, Polo, Mo.

Beau Ann Graves, Chillicothe, Mo.

Cattle Awards went to:

Overall Champion Steer – Justis Cant, Imbler, Ore.

Champion Pen-of-Three Purebred Steers – Teegan and Tiernan Frederickson, Spearfish,S.D.

Reserve Champion Pen-of-Three Purebred Steers – Jackson and Griffin Chastain, Arlington, Texas

Champion Individual Purebred Steer – Justis Cant, Imbler, Ore.

Reserve Champion Individual Purebred Steer – Wyatt Wichman, Moore, Mont.

Champion Pen-of-Three Commercial Steers – Jackson and Griffin Chastain, Arlington, Texas

Reserve Champion Pen-of-Three Commercial Steers – Suter Clark, Gretna, Va.

Champion Individual Commercial Steer – Tava Gustafson, Junction City, Kan.

Reserve Champion Individual Commercial Steer – Rylie Larson, Lacrosse, Kan.

Special recognition awards went to:

Highest Marbling Score Purebred Division – Matthew Elzemeyer, Richmond, Ind.

Highest Marbling Score Commercial Division – Jackson and Griffin Chastain, Arlington, Texas

Highest Average Daily Gain Purebred Division – Justis Cant, Imbler, Ore.

Highest Average Daily Gain Commercial Division – Claire Collins, Frederick, Okla.

Teegan and Tiernan Frederickson, Spearfish, S.D., received the award for champion pen-of-three purebred steers. American Hereford Association | Courtesy photo SS25-WHC-00748

In the junior division, contestant of the year in the junior division, Claire Collins, Frederick,

Okla., was flanked by both of the other top three finalists in the junior division, (left) Rett Blume,

Pierre, S.D., and (right) Jackson Chastain, Arlington, Texas. SS25-WHC-00767

–National Junior Hereford Association