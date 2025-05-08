Out West Events 2025 | Crafting Excellence: G Bar G Saddlery

In the world of rodeo, few brands have become as well-known and respected as G Bar G Bronc Saddles. Randy George has continued the legacy started by his father, Dennis, who founded the business in 1971. Now, over one thousand bronc saddles later, George has made the brand a household name and remains committed to creating saddles that stand the test of time.

George’s passion for saddle making and the western lifestyle began early when the family lived in Alpine, Arizona. Working in his father’s shop instilled an appreciation for the craft, and being around world champion cowboys helped guide him.

“My dad made a full line of rodeo equipment – bronc saddles, riggings, gloves, chaps, you name it. I grew up in the shop working for him and building parts, and also spent time ranching and cowboying,” he said. “I picked up bucking horses for quite a while, and I’ve been going to rodeo schools since I was a kid with my dad. My dad did a lot of rodeo schools with guys like [four-time Saddle Bronc World Champion] Brad Gjermundson and [nine-time World Champion] Ty Murray. I learned a lot from doing that.

“In 1989, we moved to Riverton, Wyoming. I was out of high school, and worked on some ranches and helped my dad a little bit here and there,” he said. “I then got into the retail ag business, and I managed a Big R store for a few years down in Colorado.”

Despite his involvement in the ag business industry, George’s connection to saddlery was undeniable. After moving back to Wyoming, he took over the bronc saddle side of the business before opening his own shop in 2011, where he continued to evolve the style of G Bar G bronc saddles to what it is today. Building bronc saddles has become an art form – a long way from its modest beginning when cowboys would simply knock the horns off their old stock saddles.

“The saddle I’m building right now is something that my dad started with, and over the years I’ve changed some things on it. It’s mine, and nobody else’s,” said George. “Each bronc saddle is individual, and I only build on one tree now. They’re built for performance – they’re mechanical and if they’re not set up correctly, they’re not going to work. You have front binds, quarter binds, all these things that make the components work together. It’s taken a lot of years to get where I’m at with it, and it usually takes about twenty working hours to build a saddle.”

One aspect of the business George takes the most pride in is the durability and longevity of his saddles – each handmade by him and given his seal of approval.

“I know that I build a good product and my saddles last. There’s guys riding the saddles that were built 25 years ago that have been handed down to their kids and grandkids, and they’re still together and not falling apart,” he said. “Nobody builds a tougher saddle than me, and that’s because I build them one at a time and they’re all made by me. I stand behind them.”

Reflecting on his career, George acknowledges the invaluable influence of the cowboys he’s worked with and the continuous support they’ve provided along the way.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I get to work with a lot of cool people and I’m pretty blessed at what I get to do,” he said. “When I started doing it, I was not afraid to try something new, and it got me to where I am today. Feedback from the cowboys helped me a lot along the way.”

More than 14 world champions have ridden a G Bar G bronc saddle, as well as countless up-and-coming saddle bronc riders and professionals from the U.S., Canada, and Australia – including the legendary Wright family. Cody Wright started riding G Bar G bronc saddles in high school and rode the same saddle until his first NFR qualification in 2003. Like George and his father, the G Bar G legacy has also been passed from Wright to his sons, Rusty, Ryder, Stetson, and Statler, who have also found immense success in the rodeo arena.

“Randy George is always striving to make the best quality bronc saddle that will enable a cowboy to make a great ride and a horse to perform to its best ability,” said Wright. “One of Randy’s stand-out-above-the-rest qualities is that if you have any troubles, he is ready to stay up all night or drive all day to get you back in the saddle. Randy has been a great friend of mine for as long as I can remember. He has been a part of my life, professionally and personally, through my entire rodeo career and still is today.”

“I’ve had a lot of people be very successful from high school up to professional level. It’s really cool to watch everybody do well and it makes you feel good when something you’re producing does well,” George said. “It’s allowed me to do a lot of things and it’s something to be proud of. It’s been fun to see that success.”

With his passion for innovation and dedication to excellence, George continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of saddle bronc riding, ensuring the G Bar G legacy lives on for generations to come.