Out West Events 2025 | Whoze Your Daddy?

Schaack horses excel at Royal Crown events

Two special colts raised by Tim and Paula Schaack of Schaack Family Performance Horses won big early this year at Royal Crown events.

TPS Classic Whiskey, “Puddin,” owned by Andy and Fallon Holcomb and Fallon’s mother Chris Avery, and TPS Wink from Daddy “Hoosier,” owned by K4 Partners/Kaleb Driggers, are both by the Schaack stallion Whoze Your Daddy.

Puddin, a 2021 gelding, won Round 1 and Round 3 at the Royal Crown Roping Futurity 4 and Under Heading, in Buckeye, Arizona, with Andy Holcomb aboard.

Hoosier, a 2020 gelding, won a round at the same futurity, 6 and Under Heading, with Kaleb Driggers as the header.

Tim and Paula raised both colts. Justin Collins trained Puddin, and knew he was special.

“I got him in the spring of his two-year-old year,” Collins said. “I had him around a month before I started him, and I rode him when I had time, fifteen or twenty days at a time, pretty sporadically.

“He was good from the first day I rode him. He always had a different presence.”

Puddin’s success at the Royal Crown is no surprise to Collins. The horse has the athleticism, the talent, the size, and the mental maturity to succeed.

“Physical maturity is a big part of it,” he said. The horse, at three years old, was 15.1 hands and 1,200 lbs. “Everybody likes the cutting horses, but the cutters aren’t big enough for the roping, especially the heading. They don’t have enough foot or bone or body to physically take it.

“The way Puddin moves, the way he carries himself, his physicality, as such a young horse,” Collins said, was unique. “As a young three-year-old, he looked like he was five or six,” he said. “He was very special at a young age.”

Puddin has the looks, too. A golden palomino with a large mane and tail, he’s beautiful, Collins said.

And he has the mental game.

“He was good minded, super willing and easy to be around, pet gentle. He wants to be your friend. But he was tough and could take a lot of riding.”

Collins rides the horses he trains around the ranch, and that included Puddin: moving cattle, gathering, sorting, “doing everything on him.” He even started and snubbed colts on the palomino. That makes a horse appreciate the “easy” work that happens in the arena, he believes.

“Getting them tired makes them understand the arena is easy work compared to riding them all day long.”

Collins sold the horse to Holcombs and Avery in October of last year.

He learned of the Holcombs’ love of Whoze Your Daddy colts through Lindsey and Levi O’Keefe, who have bought several Whoze Your Daddy horses, and who connected Holcombs to Collins.

Holcomb rode Puddin at the Royal Crown in Buckeye and at the American Rope Horse Association Sun Circuit Futurity in Arizona, where the horse won the first round and placed fourth in the average.

It was the first two events the horse had ever competed in. Winning rounds “is not very typical,” Collins said, “to do that well as a four-year-old and stay together. A horse might be able to get through one show and take it, but then they might fall apart.”

Collins has sold a lot of horses throughout his ten-plus years of training but he was particular about who got Puddin.

“He’s not just a horse. I loved him and really wanted to keep him, but I knew I couldn’t do enough justice by him.” He doesn’t keep track of all the horses he sells, but for this one, he does.

“That was part of the deal,” he said. “I want to keep up with Puddin, and they’ve been great about it. They send me videos all the time.”

When Holcomb was about to rope at the Royal Crown, Justin watched online. “I was about as nervous as if I was riding him myself,” he laughed.

On one hand, he’d love to see the horse at big-time pro rodeos, but he’d also love to see him stay with Holcombs. “It would be cool to see him (roped on) at Cheyenne or Salinas, California, or anywhere, but at the same time, I would rather see him super-excel the next three years (at futurities) and they keep him for themselves, because that means they really, really like him.”

He knows the future is bright for the gelding. “That horse is going to win a lot at the futurities. He speaks for himself. You can look at him and know he’s different, he’s amazing. He really is. He’s a freak athlete. He’s only going to get better and win a lot as a futurity horse.”

Holcomb agrees with Collins on Puddin.

“He can really run. He’s really gathered up, too. He scores good, he’s all fast across the line.” At the futurity, Holcomb was late getting out of the box a couple of times, but Puddin made up the difference. “He caught up so fast, he just hauled butt, got to the cow, gathered up behind the cow and didn’t overrun it.

“For as big a colt and as young and green as he is, he has a pretty way of getting ahold of the steers. When I dally I feel like we’re going fast, but the steer shapes up perfectly. He’s just really consistent, and he gets to the end and faces really pretty and clean.”

Holcomb doesn’t own Hoosier, the other Schaack-raised horse that won the 6 and under at the Arizona Royal Crown, but he trained the horse.

TPS Wink From Daddy, “Hoosier,” was purchased by O’Keefes as a two-year-old, then sold to K4/Kaleb Driggers late last year, his four-year-old year.

“That horse was extremely talented for a three-year-old, running and pulling the steer,” Levi said,

Hoosier was physically mature, too.

“The one thing I liked about him, is, most of the time it’s hard to find them big enough to start heading on when they’re three. You can do a lot more with them when they have the size.”

Levi likes the Whoze Your Daddy colts. “Every one of them I’ve had has been really gentle. They have some life to them, but as far as being able to get on them and do something, I’ve never had any that wanted to buck.”

Schaack isn’t surprised by the success of the two Whoze Your Daddy colts.

“When we found out that Andy got Puddin, and Kaleb Driggers bought one last summer, we were just waiting for the excitement to happen. With those two guys, I knew great things would happen.”

Schaack’s phone “blew up” during the Royal Crown, he said. “I had quite a few people congratulating us, that our horses were kicking their butts in Buckeye.”

He was complimentary of Collins’ talent as a trainer, and Levi and Lindsey O’Keefe’s, as well. “Justin did a nice job on getting Puddin started, and Levi and Lindsey have believed in our program for a long time.”

Tim and Paula are grateful to John and Liz Holman, who sold Whoze Your Daddy to them so many years ago. “We’re thankful that they just were great to us, that they took good care of us.”

Holcomb loves the Whoze Your Daddy babies.

“They’ve had a lot of presence in the arena, they’re real trainable, they can run, and for the heading, being able to run and get to the cattle in these shorter indoor arenas is important.”

Whoze Your Daddy babies “are so willing and so easy. If you show them what to do, they’ll do it.”

Whoze Your Daddy is enrolled in the Gold Buckle Futurity Elite Breeders incentive. Participation in the Gold Buckle Futurity Elite is limited to horses who have been bred by breeding programs that own a slot. This makes any colt bred by Schaack Family Performance Horses eligible.

More information on Schaack Family Performance Horses can be found online at whozeyourdaddy.com