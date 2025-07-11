2025 Rangeland and Soil Days contest hosts 133 youth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce that 133 youth participated in the 41st annual Rangeland and 20th annual Soil Days contests on June 10-11, 2025, in Belle Fourche.

A joint effort between SDSU Extension, South Dakota Society for Range Management, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Butte/Lawrence Conservation Districts, Rangeland and Soil Days gave youth an opportunity to compete through displays, presentations, a land and homesite judging contest and a rangeland judging contest.

There are four divisions in the rangeland contest: New Rangers (ages 8-10), Wranglers (ages 11-13), Scouts (ages 14-18) and Go-Getters (ages 14-18 4-H or FFA). By participating in this contest, students learn how to identify ecological sites, determine cattle carrying capacity, evaluate prairie grouse habitat, plant identification and provide management recommendations.

Katelyn Gebhart, of Meadow, won the Top Hand award in the Go-Getter division of the Rangeland Days contest. To be eligible for the top hand award, participants must compete in all three contest categories (display, speech and judging). Gebhart placed first in her display and speech and earned the top score individually in the judging contest.

Winners of the top hand award for each division receive a custom belt buckle. Katy Scott, of Whitewood, won the Top Hand Award in the Wrangler division (age 11-13) and Della Scott, of Whitewood, won the Top Hand Award in the New Ranger division (age 8-10).

Gebhart also received a traveling trophy that will be hers until next year’s event. Additionally, for winning first place in the speech contest, Gebhart will represent South Dakota at the National Society for Range Management meeting on Feb. 7–11, 2026, in Monterey, California. She will participate and compete among other high school students from all states in the High School Youth Forum.

Haakon/Corson County was the top Rangeland Contest Go-Getter 4-H team, whose members were Katelyn Gebhart, Darla Barnes, Mackenzie Hovland and Molly Harty. They will represent South Dakota at the National Land and Range Judging Contest in 2026 in Yukon, Oklahoma.

The top Rangeland Contest Go-Getter FFA team was Sturgis FFA, whose members were Ellie Storm, Larie Cichosz, Aydan Rhodes and Quintin Kelly.

The soil contest is for ages 14-18 with the option to compete in 4-H or FFA divisions. By participating in this contest, students learn how to determine soil texture and type, understand soil limiting factors and provide management recommendations. The homesite evaluation portion helps students determine suitability of the site for building foundations, landscaping, septic systems and more.

Jerauld County 4-H was the top soil contest team. Members Ella Fagerhaug, Remie Roduner, Kohen Mebius and Max Klein will represent South Dakota at the National Land and Range Judging Contest in 2026.

“We had a fantastic turnout this year. The future of soil, land, and range is bright for South Dakota,” said Kaylee Wheeler, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist. “Rangeland and Soil Days helps our youth learn about our most important natural resources and threatened ecosystems (soil and rangelands). It’s also a great opportunity to build leadership skills, as well as make connections with fellow peers and professionals in range and soil sciences.”

For more information on Rangeland and Soil Days, contact Kaylee Wheeler, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist, at Kaylee.Wheeler@sdstate.edu .

Complete 2025 Rangeland and Soil Days winners:

RANGELAND DAYS RESULTS

Team Judging Contest

FFA Go Getter Division

Sturgis FFA (Larie Cichosz, Quintin Kelly, Aydan Rhodes, Ellie Storm) Webster FFA (Kelsey Fischer, Aiden Gaikowski, Macee McGregor) Florence FFA (Cami Flemming, Beau Hemmingson, Lily Hemmingson, James Kahnke, Makayla Meland)

4-H Go-Getter Division

Haakon/Corson 4-H (Darla Barnes, Katelyn Gebhart, Molly Harty, Mackenzie Hovland) Grassland Gurus 4-H (Dakota Boersma, Daraby Boersma, Jesse Schoon, Allie Hoekman) Jerauld County 4-H #1 (Hayes Christensen, Mercedes Jones, Wyatt Arhart, Brooklyn Caffee)

Individual Judging Contest

FFA Go-Getters Division

Tessa Hinman (Sunshine Bible Academy FFA) Ellie Storm (Sturgis FFA) Aiden Gaikowski (Webster FFA) Aydan Rhodes (Sturgis FFA) Larie Cichosz (Sturgis FFA)

4-H Go-Getters Division

Katelyn Gebhart (Haakon/Corson 4-H) Darla Barnes (Haakon/Corson 4-H) Hayes Christensen (Jerauld County 4-H #1) Bryn Sippel (Day County 4-H) Mercedes Jones (Jerauld County 4-H #1) Daraby Boersma (Grassland Gurus 4-H) Dakota Boersma (Grassland Gurus 4-H) Mackenzie Atherton (Day County 4-H) Lidia Dupraz (Jerauld County 4-H #2) Jessica Wahlert (SD Springs Team 4-H) Molly Harty (Haakon/Corson 4-H)

Scouts Division

Kate Williams (Belle Fourche) Brooks Foss (Lemmon) Chase Temme (Kingsbury County) Tiernan Frederickson (Spearfish) Katelyn Kammerer (Piedmont)

Wranglers Division

Katy Scott (Whitewood) Reed Hinman (Hand County) Sadie Andrews (Burke/Gregory County) Dalton Hinman (Sunshine Bible Academy) Brielle Schoon (White River)

New Rangers Division

Vada Enfield (Sanborn) Mya Koenig (Fairfax) Della Scott (Whitewood) Zoe Koenig (Fairfax) Ashley Gebhart (Meadow)

Individual Speaking Contest

Go-Getters Division

Katelyn Gebhart (Meadow) Karlie Kammerer (Piedmont) Allie Hoekman (Mellette) Jessica Wahlert (Oral) James Kahnke (Florence)

Wranglers Division

Haven Heber (Wessington Springs) Katy Scott (Whitewood) Beau Enfield (Sanborn) Ellis Kahnke (Florence)

New Rangers Division

Della Scott (Whitewood) Vada Enfield (Sanborn) Harley Heber (Wessington Springs)

Individual Display Contest

Go-Getters Division

Katelyn Gebhart (Meadow) Allie Hoekman (Mellette) James Kahnke (Florence) Jessica Wahlert (Oral)

Wranglers Division

Katy Scott (Whitewood) Haven Heber (Wessington Springs) Ellis Kahnke (Florence) Beau Enfield (Sanborn)

New Rangers Division

Harley Heber (Wessington Springs) Della Scott (Whitewood) Ashley Gebhart (Meadow)

Individual Plant Mount Contest

Go-Getters Division: Jessica Wahlert (Oral)

New Rangers Division: Mya Koenig (Fairfax)

Top Hand Awards

Go-Getter: Katelyn Gebhart (Meadow)

Wrangler: Katy Scott (Whitewood)

New Ranger: Della Scott (Whitewood)

SOIL DAYS RESULTS

Team Judging Contest

FFA Division

Lemmon FFA (Riley Storm, Sutton Peterson, Briley Gebhart, Kyle Gebhart) Dell Rapids FFA (Chase Klein, Lexi Scherff, Liz Vogel)

4-H Division

Jerauld County 4-H (Ella Fagerhaug, Kohen Mebius, Max Klein, Remie Roduner) Kingsbury County 4-H (Coy VanRegemorter, Winchester Temme, Owen Anderson, Sam Crowe). Spink County 4-H (Patrick Maynard, Hunter Heezen, Derek Johnson, Eastin Otto).

Individual Judging Contest

FFA Division

Riley Storm (Lemmon FFA) Gavin Temme (DeSmet FFA) Chase Klein (Dell Rapids FFA) Lexi Scherff (Dell Rapids FFA) Sutton Peterson (Lemmon FFA)

4-H Division

Ella Fagerhaug (Jerauld County 4-H) Kohen Mebius (Jerauld County 4-H) Coy VanRegemorter (Kingsbury County 4-H) Max Klein (Jerauld County 4-H) Remie Roduner (Jerauld County 4-H) Patrick Maynard (Spink County 4-H) Winchester Temme (Kingsbury County 4-H) Sam Crow (Kingsbury County 4-H)

Top Hand Winners (From left to right: Katelyn Gebhart, Katy Scott, and Della Scott).

The top Rangeland Contest Go-Getter 4-H team was Haakon/Corson County whose members were (left to right) Katelyn Gebhart, Darla Barnes, Mackenzie Hovland, and Molly Harty. This team will represent South Dakota at the National Land and Range Judging Contest in 2026 in Yukon, Oklahoma.

The top Soil Contest 4-H team was Jerauld County 4-H whose members were (left to right) Ella Fagerhaug, Remie Roduner, Kohen Mebius, and Max Klein. Also pictured are Dave Ollila (far left) of the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition and coach, Brady Duxbury (far right). This team will represent South Dakota at the National Land and Range Judging Contest in 2026 in Yukon, Oklahoma.

The top Rangeland Contest Go-Getter FFA team was Sturgis FFA whose members were (left to right) Ellie Storm, Larie Cichosz, Aydan Rhodes, and Quintin Kelly.

The top Soil Contest FFA team was Lemmon FFA whose members were (left to right) Briley Gebhart, Sutton Peterson, Kyle Gebhart, and Riley Storm. Also pictured is Dave Ollila (far left) with the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition.

-South Dakota State University Extension