2025 Spring Homeland | Q&A with Tammy Ellerman, Orr Land Company
- How did you get involved in real estate?
I began my career in Real Estate nearly 25 years ago when Ed Orr, the owner of Orr Land Company asked me if I would be interested in helping him out with some home building in Poudre River Ranch, which is a beautiful development community in Greeley he was working on. My husband Jay and I had built many homes and horse properties from the ground up, and my background in building was what he was looking for. Ed also encouraged me to get my real estate license so I could incorporate that in my new endeavor. So, I did just that and have enjoyed helping my Buyers and Sellers ever since.
- What is unique about real estate in Colorado?
Colorado real estate is very unique as it presents such a diverse landscape. From the beauty of the Rocky Mountains to the eastern plains and everything in between. It is a place where the sun will shine and it may rain and snow on the same day. The water and water rights in Colorado are complex and is one thing we must pay attention to. It is such a precious resource and it is so important to know what you are getting. Mineral rights also present some challenges. No matter what life you want to live Colorado pretty much has it all, excluding an ocean.
- What do you want buyers to know?
I want my Buyers to know that I will listen to their wish lists and strive to find the most perfect fit for them in a property. No matter if it is vacant land, hobby farm, an equine facility, farm, ranch, or a home in town, I am willing to go the extra mile to make the transaction as smooth and easy as possible.
- What do you want sellers to know?
I want my Sellers to know that I will use my experience and expertise from the listing to the closing table. I strive to make each transaction as seamless as possible and will strive to find the right Buyers for their property. I want them to know I am with them every step of the way. I grew up on a ranch in Kremmling and learned at an early age that hard work and integrity go a long way. There is no substitute for that.
- How can first-time buyers best be prepared?
A first time home buyer can be best prepared by first and foreost finding a real estate agent that is the best fit for them to help them through the maze of buying their first home. It can be overwhelming and it is our job to educate and assist through the transaction from the beginning to the end. Working with a good lender is very important too, one that can help with their particular needs. Buying a home is a big investment and it is imperative to have the best professionals that understand the process on your side.
- What trends are you currently seeing in real estate?
Real estate is ever-changing. For awhile it was a whirlwind of multiple offers and low inventory driving the prices up. Now with interest rates rising, it is taking a while for Buyers and Sellers to make the adjustment. Sellers seem more reluctant to sell unless they need to and Buyers are being more selective and are looking for properties that offer value, whether that is prime farm land , water rights, or great access to recreational amenities, to name a few.
- What does your life look like outside real estate?
My life outside of real estate involves my family and my love for horses. I compete in team roping and enjoy doing that with my husband and my kids. Jay and I have roped many steers in our lifetimes. Our daughter Taya and son in law Ross both rope, as well as our son Brit and his wife Makenna. It is truly a family affair and I enjoy the time we share both in and out of the arena. I also love spending time with my siblings and their families and all of our great neighbors, cousins, and friends.
- What skills best help you as a real estate agent?
To be a successful real estate agent you have to have a lot of perseverance and be able to withstand all the ups and the downs. I guess it is rodeoing that has helped me adjust to that. Communication skills are very important and you need to be a really good listener. Surrounding yourself with good people who help you along the way and a maintaining a strong work ethic is paramount. In my opinion most important of all is to be knowledgeable about what you are selling. Stay with what you know!
- What is most satisfying about your job?
The most satisfying thing about my “job” is helping people through such a major milestone in their lives. I have been so blessed and met so many great people and made lifetime friends in real estate. I actually don’t consider real estate a “job” as I love what I do and look forward to each new transaction and more importantly who is at the end of it.
- What is your dream property?
I actually enjoy the building and designing process of properties from the ground up. We have built several places and when someone comes along and wants it, we sell it. We have learned a lot doing that over the years and the place we built that we live on now is great for us. We have a very comfortable home that fits our lifestyle, nice barn, arena, and a pivot for growing some hay. It and makes a great place for what we do. I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had in this business and for all the people I have met along the way.
