2025 Stockmanship & Stewardship Registration Open

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (April 22, 2025) – Registration is now open for three Stockmanship & Stewardship events to be held this summer. Stockmanship & Stewardship is a unique educational experience for cattle producers featuring low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) educational sessions, facility design sessions and industry updates.

2025 Stockmanship & Stewardship dates and locations:

June 26-28, Watertown, South Dakota

Aug. 13-14, Canyon, Texas

Sept. 4-6, Springfield, Missouri

During each event, producers can become BQA certified, network with fellow cattlemen and women, participate in hands-on demonstrations led by industry experts including Curt Pate and Dr. Ron Gill, and learn innovative handling techniques. Topics including biosecurity and Secure Beef Supply will be discussed, and the Texas program will be feedyard focused and available in Spanish. NCBA CEO Colin Woodall will be the keynote speaker at all three events.

“Cattle handling and stockmanship are core components of BQA,” said Dr. Ron Gill, Texas AgriLife extension specialist. “Animal handling and care directly connect to improved success and profitability of operations.”

Stockmanship & Stewardship is sponsored by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), Neogen, and the Beef Checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance program. The goal of these events is to give cattle producers around the country access to valuable resources, which aligns with Neogen’s mission to provide innovative solutions to enhance animal care, performance and productivity within the cattle industry.

“To us, it is a relationship that is worth being a part of,” said Dr. Kirk Ramsey, Professional Services Veterinarian with Neogen. “It is an opportunity to promote good cattle handling and be part of making the industry what it needs to be.”

For more information about Stockmanship & Stewardship and to register, visithttp://www.StockmanshipAndStewardship.org . Cattle producers attending a Stockmanship & Stewardship event are eligible for reimbursement through the Rancher Resilience Grant. To apply for a grant to cover registration and hotel costs, visit http://www.ncba.org/producers/rancher-resilience-grant .

–NCBA