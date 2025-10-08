2026 NCBA Redbook Available Now

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Oct. 8, 2025) – The 2026 Redbook from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is now available. The pocket-sized booklet can help cattle producers effectively and efficiently record their daily production efforts by simplifying record keeping, which can enhance profitability and reduce stress levels.

In addition to Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) practices and proper injection technique information, the 2026 Redbook includes current information about the judicious use of antibiotics in cattle, fitness for transport, and how to build a biosecurity plan. Additional pages have been added to this updated version providing plenty of room to record calving activity, herd health, pasture use, cattle inventory, body condition, cattle treatment, AI breeding records and more. It also contains a calendar and notes section.

Redbooks can be purchased online at https://store.ncba.org/ for $8.25 each, plus shipping. Customization, including adding a company logo on the cover, is available in quantities of 100 books or more. For more information on custom orders, contact Grace Webb at gwebb@beef.org or (303) 850-3443.

-National Cattlemen’s Beef Association