Rapid City 20x Rodeo Results, Jan. 27, 2019
January 31, 2019
2019 Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners
Bareback
No qualified rides
Breakaway Roping
1. Lexi McCoy, Hermosa 3.67
2. Shania Larive, Sturgis, 4.11
3. Sierra Lee, Rhame, ND 4.23
4. Mikenzy Miller Faith, 4.32
Tie Down Roping
1. Tanner Fite, Hermosa 11.25
2. Linkyn Petersek Colome 16.19
3. Ty Moser, Wolsey, 16.28
4. Brayden Price, Red Owl 17.16
Goat Tying
1. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 7.82
2. Sage Gabriel, Quinn, 7.88
3. Shelby Lang, Chancellor 9.44
4. Jayda Tibbs, Ft. Pierre 9.65
Saddle Bronc
1. Cash Wilson, Wall, 75
No other qualified rides
Steer Wrestling
No qualified times
Barrel Race
1. Tatum Carey, Huron, 13.048
2. Wacey Brown, Piedmont, 13.129
3. Megan Vanliere Pierre, 13.624
4. Keisha Rayhill, Martin, 13.748
Pole Bending
1. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 20.16
2. Riley Donnelly, Elk Point, 20.58
3. Chloe Herren, Crooks, 20.65
4. Sidney Hanson, Faith, 20.71
Team Roping
1. Thane Lockhart, Oelrichs and Chance Derner, New Underwood 9.29
2. Rio Nutter, Rapid City and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 12.18
3. Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche and Tee Mcamis, Belle Fourche, 23.29
4. Connor Lehman, Groton and Sage Bach, Florence, 30.74
Bull Riding
1. Stran Smith, Lantry, 79
2. Hudson Johnson, Kadoka, 75
No other qualified rides
–Sutton Rodeo