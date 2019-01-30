21 Angus 25th Annual Top Cut Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 26, 2019

Location: at the Ranch New England, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

152 Angus bulls – $5,264

Marc and Anne Wolf and family filled the sale facility with a big crowd of buyers and a nice set of Angus bulls at the 21 Angus 25th annual bull sale.

Lot 12 at $15,000, 21 AR Rainmaker 8343A Dob 3-2-2018, Reg 19235503, Sitz Rainmaker 11127 x 21 Ar Eldorene 2025A, sold to, Gartner-Denowh Angus, Sidney, MT.

Lot 13 at $13,000, 21 AR Charlo 8122 Dob 2-10-2018, Reg 19235562, Colman Charlo 0256 x 21 AR Blackcap 6300, sold to Hilltop Angus, Denton, MT.

Lot 24 at $10,000, 21 AR Rainmaker 8167 Dob 2-24-2018, Reg 19235514, Sitz Rainmaker 11127 x 21 AE Rosena 0177, sold to Danny Engraf, Hettinger, ND.

Lot 22 at $9,500, 21 AR Chisum 8182A, Dob 2-25-2018, Reg 19235717, S Chisun 255 x 21 Ar Queen 3107A, sold to Bret Lesch, Ekalaka, MT.

Lot 1 at $9,000, 21 AR Chisum 8469A, Dob 3-8-2018, Reg 19235700, S Chisum 255 x 21, AR Blackcap 4258A, sold to Arston Ranch, Circle, MT.