21 Angus 28th Annual Top Cut Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 29, 2022

Location: 21 Angus Ranch, New England, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

144 Angus Bulls – $5,460

What a beautiful day at the 21 Angus Ranch for the 28th annual Top Cut Bull Sale. The large crowd in the pens and on the seats enjoyed the view of a great set of Angus bulls.

Lot 1 at $15,000, 21 AR BRAVO B064X JS, Dob 2-9-2021, Reg 20177465, Coleman Bravo 6313 x 21 AR Eldorene 9069X JS, sold to Fortunes Rafter U Cross, Quinn, South Dakota.

Lot 9 at $15,000, 21 AR LOGO B088, Dob 2-14-2021, Reg 20184187, Sitz Logo 12964 x 21AR Esther 9312, sold to Austin Steinmetz, Carson, North Dakota.

Lot 3 at $13,000, 21 AR Bravo B274, Dob 2-24-2021, Coleman Bravo 6313 x 212AR Esther 5484, sold to Austin Steinmetz.

Lot 4 at $12,500, 21 AR LOGO B004, Dob 2-2-2021 Reg 20184169, Sitz Logo 12364 x 21 AR Barbara 9249, sold to Austin Steinmetz.

Lot 7 at $12,000 21 AR BRAVO B007A, Dob 2-2-2021, Reg 20177454, Coleman Bravo 6313 x 21AR BlackCap 9303A, sold to Douglas Striegel, Carson, North Dakota.

Lot 8 at $12,000, 21AR BRAVO B017 , Dob 2-6-2021, Reg 20177491, Coleman Bravo 6313 x 21AR Barbara 9042, sold to Dubas Cattle Company, Fullerton, Nebraska.

Anne Wolf, Jennifer and Cory Christman.



North Dakota and South Dakota Angus representative Rod Geppert.

