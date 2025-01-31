21 Angus 31st Annual Top Cut Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Jan. 25, 2025



Location: Sale at the ranch, New England, ND



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Sales Manager: Ron Frye Marketing



Averages:

163 Yearling Angus Bulls – $8,929





Excellent sale for Marc and Anne Wolf and family at 21 Angus Ranch for their 31st Annual sale. Nice sunny day, full house of people, great cattle and great people to back them makes for a very successful day.



Lot 5, 21 AR Flagstone E511, Feb. 6, 2024 son of Baldridge Flagstone F411 to Potts Bros. Farms, Jefferson, Georgia, for $24,000.



Lot 3, 21 AR Flagstone E507A, Feb. 6, 2024 son of Badridge Flagstone F411 to Bret Lesh, Ekalaka, Montana, for $20,000.



Lot 7, 21 AR Pappy E144E, Feb. 17, 2024 son of Baldridge Pappy to Thiessen’s Regency Acres, Lambert, Montana, for $17,000.



Lot 9, 21 AR Badlands E010A, Feb. 1, 2024 son of Ellingson Badlands 0285 to Shane Scott, Eastend, Saskatchewan, Canada, for $17,000.



Lot 11, 21 AR Pappy E135E, Feb. 16, 2024 son of Baldridge Pappy to Troy and Vicki Tope, Hulett, Wyoming, for $17,000.



Lot 4, 21 AR Badlands E101, Feb. 10, 2024 son of Ellingson Badlands 0285 to Lehrkamp Livestock, Caputa, South Dakota, for $16,000.



Lot 17, 21 AR Stunner E390A, Mar. 1, 2024 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Marty Reirson, Rosebud, Montana, for $16,000.



Lot 40, 21 AR Flagstone E452A, Mar. 3, 2024 son of Baldrige Flagstone F411 to Gaskill Ranch, Volborg, Montana, for $16,000.



Mike and Jodie Lehrkamp, Lerkamp Livestock, Caputa SD selected a Badlands son at the 21 Angus sale.




