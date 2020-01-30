21 Angus Ranch 26th Annual Top Cut Bull Sale

The pens and alley were full of prospective buyers and the sale arena was standing room only for the 26th Annual 21 Angus Top Cut bull sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 25, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch near New England, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Average:

149 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,661

Great set of bulls from the Wolf family at 21 Angus Ranch. There were several large sire groups so buyers had an excellent selection of half brothers to choose from. The Sitz Logo bulls were a popular sire group.

The disposition of the bulls was excellent. Of the 149 bulls that walked throught the ring, not a single one blew up.

As usual the hospitality shown by Marc and Anne Wolf family and and Archie and Dianna Wolf is hard to beat anywhere.

Top selling bull was lot 5, 21AR Logo 9099, a 2/19 son of Sitz Logo 12964 with epds of CED 10 BW -1.7 WW 75 YW 116 Milk 32 selling to Tucker Risse and Nick Risse, Tuthill, South Dakota, for $13,000.

5 sons of Sitz Logo 12964 sold at $10,500 each.

Lot 8, 21AR Logo 9092, born 2/19 has epds of CED 15 BW -1.5 WW 76 YW 123 Milk 24 sold to Brett Lesh, Cross W Livestock, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 15, 21AR Logo 9003, 2/19 with epds of CED 16 BW -2.8 WW 73 YW 115 Milk 22 sold to Clyde and Bonnie Kraenzel, Hebron, North Dakota.

Lot 16, 21AR Logo 9093, born 2/19, epds CED 6 BW -0.2 WW 73 YW 114 Milk 25 to David Kraenzel, Hebron, North Dakota.

Lot 17, 21AR Logo 9061, born 2/19, epds CED 6 BW 1.0 WW 75 YW 122 Milk 25 to Ron Johnson, Britton, South Dakota.

Lot 20, 21AR Logo 9011, born 2/19, epds CED 9 BW 0.1 WW 72 YW 115 Milk 22 to Marc Tracey, Newcastle, Wyoming.