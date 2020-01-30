21 Angus Ranch 26th Annual Top Cut Bull Sale | TSLN.com

21 Angus Ranch 26th Annual Top Cut Bull Sale

News | January 30, 2020

The pens and alley were full of prospective buyers and the sale arena was standing room only for the 26th Annual 21 Angus Top Cut bull sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 25, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch near New England, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Average:

149 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,661

Great set of bulls from the Wolf family at 21 Angus Ranch. There were several large sire groups so buyers had an excellent selection of half brothers to choose from. The Sitz Logo bulls were a popular sire group.

The disposition of the bulls was excellent. Of the 149 bulls that walked throught the ring, not a single one blew up.

As usual the hospitality shown by Marc and Anne Wolf family and and Archie and Dianna Wolf is hard to beat anywhere.

Top selling bull was lot 5, 21AR Logo 9099, a 2/19 son of Sitz Logo 12964 with epds of CED 10 BW -1.7 WW 75 YW 116 Milk 32 selling to Tucker Risse and Nick Risse, Tuthill, South Dakota, for $13,000.

5 sons of Sitz Logo 12964 sold at $10,500 each.

Lot 8, 21AR Logo 9092, born 2/19 has epds of CED 15 BW -1.5 WW 76 YW 123 Milk 24 sold to Brett Lesh, Cross W Livestock, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 15, 21AR Logo 9003, 2/19 with epds of CED 16 BW -2.8 WW 73 YW 115 Milk 22 sold to Clyde and Bonnie Kraenzel, Hebron, North Dakota.

Lot 16, 21AR Logo 9093, born 2/19, epds CED 6 BW -0.2 WW 73 YW 114 Milk 25 to David Kraenzel, Hebron, North Dakota.

Lot 17, 21AR Logo 9061, born 2/19, epds CED 6 BW 1.0 WW 75 YW 122 Milk 25 to Ron Johnson, Britton, South Dakota.

Lot 20, 21AR Logo 9011, born 2/19, epds CED 9 BW 0.1 WW 72 YW 115 Milk 22 to Marc Tracey, Newcastle, Wyoming.

News
The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee has approved the use of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registrations, effective immediately.Zimeta, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary medicine. Read the FDA announcement, including precautions for humans administering Zimeta and the history of dipyrone use in horses.Conditions of AdministrationThe use of Zimeta will require, per VIO403, a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal completed and submitted to show management at an AQHA-approved show. Administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is prohibited by AQHA rules.About Conditionally Permitted Therapeutic MedicationAny drug, medication or substance that could affect the performance of a horse that is used for the legitimate treatment of illness or injury and is not specified as a prohibited substance as defined in VIO401.1, VIO401.5, VIO401.6 or VIO410.7 shall be considered a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication. However, conditionally permitted therapeutic medications are prohibited and use thereof subjects the person to disciplinary action, unless all conditions of their administration are met.Additional information regarding conditionally permitted therapeutic medications can be found under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the AQHA Rulebook at www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. –AQHA

January 30, 2020

January 9, 2020

January 1, 2020

See more