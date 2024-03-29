$22 Million Announced for Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative

Cattle graze in a field outside of Walcott, Iowa,2017. USDA Photo by Preston Keres

Champions of managed grazing are celebrating USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) call for applications for the Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative (GLCI). While the program previously funded up to $27 million to provide technical assistance and education, GLCI’s funding was cut in Fiscal Year (FY) 2009 and was never fully restored. This year’s notice of funding opportunity (NFO) combines funds appropriated in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for approximately $22 million for new cooperative agreements.

GLCI funds partnerships that expand access to conservation technical assistance for livestock producers and increase the use of conservation practices on grazing lands. Advocates and grazing educators know that peer-to-peer education and grazing technical assistance helps producers develop and implement grazing plans that are essential to maximizing successes and opportunities in their operations. Grazing-based farm and ranch operations improve the profitability for producers across the nation. Grass-based agriculture is an important strategy for introducing new farmers and ranchers into livestock management because they can be low upfront-capital operations that nonetheless generate good income. Well managed livestock grazing can help new and established farmers and ranchers alike thrive and stay in their rural communities. Effectively managed grasslands also protect water quality, improve soil health, and provide good habitats for pollinators and wildlife. Operations that keep cover on the ground year-round increase water retention and reduce the impacts of flooding.

Cooperative agreements funded through GLCI this year will fall into two categories. In the first, where NRCS has allocated $8 million, agreements range in amounts from $150,000 to $300,000 and last one to two years. In the second, where $14 million has been allocated, agreements range from 350,000 to $1,000,000 and last three to four years. Existing GLCI funded projects are welcome to apply this year to renew their funding.

There is no match requirement and no competitive advantage to organizations that provide a match. Application information can be found in the call for applications . Applicants must submit their applications via Grants.gov by 11:59 pm Eastern Time on May 26, 2024. The agency anticipates making selections by June 25, 2024, and expects to execute awards by September 30, 2024. These dates are estimates and are subject to change.

Please contact Tessa Garcia, Grants Management Specialist, at tessa.garcia@usda.gov if you have any questions.

Additionally, the Wallace Center will be hosting an informational webinar covering the GLCI NFO on April 11, 2024, 03:00 PM in Central Time (US and Canada). The webinar will break down the NFO, discuss best practices on crafting proposals, and share stories from current grantees implementing GLCI-funded projects. Speakers will be announced. Co-sponsored by Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.

Join the webinar here. – National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition