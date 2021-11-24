22nd annual North Star Classic: Valley City, North Dakota, December 3-5

North Dakota has a multitude of things that make it special, but the one at the center of it all is agriculture. Crop and livestock production create the fiber of North Dakota’s statewide community, and Valley City gets to be a big part of that as host to the largest cattle show in the state.

The North Star Classic is an agriculture-oriented show that focuses primarily on the livestock sector of production agriculture. The North Star Classic began in 2000, and has now become the largest cattle show in ND.This event allows cattlemen to not only display their livestock and compete in both individual and pen shows- but it also allows the exchange of ideas, trends, and sales of several breeds. Junior shows allow the youth to be involved in the cattle industry to hone their skills of livestock showing, judging, and fitting.

The event will include the popular Cattlemen’s Ball and Sale on Friday at 6 p.m., which features a prime rib buffet supper, cattlemen’s raffle drawings, elite cattle and trip/merchandise auction lots, and cash bar.

On Saturday a fitting clinic in Main Arena at 9 a.m. followed by the Fairest of the Them All Jackpot Show at 10 a.m., Pen Shows, cattle sales, and Barn Safety Bash at 4 p.m. and wrapping up the day with Showmanship event in peewee (under 8), junior (8-12), intermediate (13-16) and senior (17-21) divisions at 6 p.m. Top two in each division will be selected for awards.

The final day of the 2021 events starts early at 8 a.m. with the Junior Show in the Main Arena followed by the Ag Country Junior Prospect Steer & Heifer Showdown half an hour after completion of the Junior Show.

Haleigh Holt. North Star Classic

Courtesy photos

The 2021 NSC features the classic events that every year’s event is known for: multiple breed sales, fitting clinic, junior show, commercial ag vendors and more.

The North Dakota Winter Show and North Star Classic committees are looking forward to the event and continuing with tradition and invite the public to come, participate and enjoy the show’s events all weekend.

Layton Mrnak. North Star Classic

Courtesy photos

For more information, contact the North Dakota Winter Show Office at 1-800-437-0218 or visit their website, northdakotawintershow.com. Be sure to check out their North Star Classic Facebookpage to keep up with the latest happenings.

–North Star Classic