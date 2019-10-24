23 SD FFA Agri-Scientists Advance to National Competition

The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a competition for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.

State FFA Agriscience Fair winners submit their written research papers to the national level and twelve projects in each division are selected to advance and present their project for competition during the National FFA Convention. National FFA just released the finalists to advance to National FFA Convention, and SD has 23 individual and team projects that will be competing in Indianapolis Oct. 29th – Nov. 2nd:

Animal Systems Category

Ryan Blagg & Will Rotert, McCook Central, Division 2 Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central, Division 3

Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central, Division 5 Mackenzie Stoltenberg and Christine Stoltenberg, Northwestern Area, Division 6

Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems Category

Jackson Grady, McCook Central, Division 1

Jake VanHout and Jayden Doane, McCook Central, Division 2 Megan Nash, Northwestern Area, Division 3

Megan Stiefvater and Ashtyn Wobig, McCook Central, Division 4 Hunter Eide, Gettysburg, Division 5

Collin Kolbeck and Trey Anderson, McCook Central, Division 6

Food Products and Processing Systems Category

Carter Randall, McCook Central, Division 1

Aubree Kranz and Samara Wolf, McCook Central, Division 2 Paige Peterson, McCook Central, Division 3

Plant Systems Category

Hannah Schentzel, Northwestern Area, Division 3

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Category

Ethan Boekelheide, Northwestern Area, Division 1

Landon Roling and Brode Dennis, McCook Central, Division 2 Madison Stroud, McCook Central, Division 3

Tanner Peterson and Parker Scheier, McCook Central, Division 6

Social Systems Category

Grace Stoffel, McCook Central, Division 1

Tayah McGregor and Brianna Even, McCook Central, Division 2 Matea Gordon, Sturgis, Division 3

Kiarra Stuck and Hailie Stuck, Northwestern Area, Division 4 Danika G. Gordon Sturgis, Division 5 F

–S.D. FFA