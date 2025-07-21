2025 Horse Roundup | RQHBA Marks 25 Years

This August marks the 25th anniversary of a one-of-a-kind equestrian event: the annual Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association sale. The sale, held at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch south of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, features around 70 horses brought by consignors and RQHBA members.

The horses up for sale range from weanlings to adults, although weanlings can only be brought by members. While this may sound like an ordinary horse sale, the RQHBA sale has a few things that set it apart. On sale day, two futurities are held on the grounds: the Don Brunner Memorial Yearling Halter Futurity and a ranch horse futurity. These exclusive competitions are open only to horses that were previously sold through the RQHBA sale.

RQHBA secretary Susan Riesland attributes this unique concept to the Central States Fair changing their futurity dates. “We decided to bring [the futurities] to the morning of, and hopefully generate more interest in the futurity,” she said. Each year, the futurities draw between five and 10 entries apiece. Riesland said RQHBA members aren’t allowed to compete. “We’ve had long, hard conversations about that, but strongly feel that if members aren’t showing in the futurity it keeps the integrity of the futurity better.”

The futurities aren’t the only thing that sets the RQHBA sale apart. Every single horse that passes through the sale is 5-panel tested. Some are even 6-panel tested, and all must have a negative Coggins. The RQHBA has mandated the panel testing for the past three years in an effort to provide as much information as possible to prospective buyers. That honesty and openness is something that Riesland believes makes their organization stand out. Their sale has several guidelines that are strictly followed to maintain its integrity. First, only members are allowed to bring weanlings to the sale, and all other horses must have been owned by the current owner for at least a year prior to the sale. “We try very hard to keep it from being a trader sale, so the consignors we bring in, we try to make it so the members know who they are,” said Riesland.

In addition to this rule, no “back-alley” selling is permitted at the sale – all transactions made on the property have to pass through the sale.

Riesland also appreciates the variety of horses being offered. “Everybody has quality horses. They may not be the bloodlines I want, but they’re all quality horses. All the breeders have been very open-minded and supportive of other breeders and members,” she said. Quality is something that is prioritized. In addition to genetic testing, all weanlings are halter-broke and handled. “Even the young horses have been outside and seen miles,” said Riesland.

This array of quality horses usually attracts between 150 and 200 buyers, both in-person and online. This will be the sale’s fourth year offering online bidding, although the RQHBA encourages remote buyers to bid over the phone instead of online to avoid internet lag.

Out of all the RQHBA members selling colts, three are members that were present at the founding of the organization. One founding member, Deb Mailloux, is very excited to see the progress the sale has made in its 25 years.

“The quality impresses me,” she said. “From when we first started, everybody is bringing more and more quality every year.” While the sale has increased in scale from its origins as a small breeder’s sale where each member could bring four colts, the quality hasn’t been sacrificed. Mailloux believes that as the sale grows, the breeders are encouraged to work harder to maintain the quality of sale they’ve become known for. “I think all of us as breeders that are in this group are constantly upgrading our breeding. I think it has pushed all of us to do better. We constantly are working on getting better quality colts. We don’t want to just follow the fads, but everybody is incorporating some of the newer bloodlines with the older and just putting a better product out there. The quality of colts at each year’s sale gets better and better.”

She also noted that in addition to the genetic improvements, the pre-sale care has improved greatly. “The colts, of course, have to be registered. We do the DNA so you know what you’re getting if there are any genetic diseases. That’s a plus – people know what they’re getting.” She believes that the 5-panel testing in particular makes their sale stand out from the rest. Like Riesland, though, she believes that honesty is their greatest virtue.

She’s also full of praise for the people behind the scenes. “It’s a great group,” she said. “We can agree to disagree, we talk everything over before.”

It’s no easy feat to make this sale happen, and it takes the dedicated efforts of the RQHBA team to ensure the sale is a good experience for everyone involved. Preparations begin the November, and with this year being the quarter-centennial anniversary, Mailloux said the team is working harder than ever. “This year being the 25th, we’ll have some little surprises here and there. It’s a fun sale and everybody tries very hard to make it work as good as possible.”

She said to keep an eye out for some “swag” to celebrate the buyers. She invites everyone to come to the sale and check out the assortment of excellent colts available from members and consignors alike. In the words of RQHBA secretary Riesland, “The world is so specialized, but a ranch horse can do anything.”

The RQHBA horse sale is scheduled for Aug. 24. For more information, see rqhba.com.