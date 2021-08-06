26 SD FFA Agri-scientists Advance to National Competition

(Bath, SD) – The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a competition for FFA members interested in the science and technology of agriculture. Students compete in one of six categories: animal systems; environmental services/natural resources systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social systems. There are Jr. High, 9-10th grade, and 11-12th grade divisions.

State FFA Agriscience Fair winners submit their written research papers to the national level and ten projects in each division are selected to advance and present their project for competition at the national level. Finalists will give a presentation on their project over zoom to judges and the top three in each division will be announced and recognized on stage during the National FFA Convention. National FFA just released the finalists to advance as national finalists and SD has 17 individual and team projects, consisting of 26 FFA members that will be competing at the national level:

Animal Systems Category

Mandi Schock, McCook Central, Division 1

Joseph Grady and Dylan McGregor, McCook Central, Division 2

Avery Miles, Doland, Division 3

Mitchell VanderWal, Northwestern Area, Division 5

Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems Category

Megan Nash, Northwestern Area FFA, Division 5

Andrew Rick and Bennett Sebert, West Central FFA, Division 6

Food Products and Processing Systems Category

Alexa Pulse, McCook Central FFA, Division 1

Quinn Schmeichel and Faith Montreal, McCook Central, Division 2

McKenna Sichmeller and Josslin Jarding, West Central FFA, Division 6

Plant Systems Category

Jackson Schmidt and Lane Duetsch, McCook Central, Division 2

Tanner Eide, Gettysburg, Division 3

Karlie Stiefvater and Megan Stiefvater, McCook Central, Division 6

Power, Structural and Technical Systems Category

Ruby Hoiten and Hallie Kueter, Montrose, Division 6

Social Systems Category

Lauren Roling, McCook Central FFA, Division 1

Mason Sabers and Jaxon Koch, McCook Central FFA, Division 2

Korbin Leddy, Milbank, Division 5

Kayle Lauck and Madison Lauck, McCook Central, Division 6

–SD FFA