28th Annual SDSU Lamb Bonanza to be Held January 4

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 28th Annual SDSU Lamb Bonanza will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Frost Arena on the South Dakota State University campus.

“The event showcases the South Dakota lamb and wool industry in conjunction with an afternoon of SDSU basketball,” explained Professor & SDSU Extension Sheep Specialist Jeff Held.

The Jackrabbit men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a double header with Western Illinois on January 4. Tipoff is at 2:00 p.m. for the women and at 4:15 p.m. for the men.

Prior to the women’s tipoff, members of the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association will serve leg of lamb sandwiches and lamb meatballs on the north side of the track in Frost Arena from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

During halftime of the men’s game, six lamb pelts will be auctioned. Four pelts will feature the SDSU letters and two will feature the Jackrabbit. Proceeds from the pelt auction will provide scholarships to undergraduate students enrolled in the SDSU Department of Animal Science and the SDSU Athletic Department.

The promotional activities are sponsored by the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association, the SDSU Animal Science Department and the SDSU Athletic Department.

–SDSU Extension