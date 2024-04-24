300,000 Acres Conserved Over 24 Years

April 22, 2024 – The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, in partnership with 92 families and a large group of funders and supporters, has conserved over 300,000 acres of working agricultural land across the state of Wyoming.

“Conserving 300,000 acres of Wyoming’s working lands is an incredible achievement. The acres conserved for agriculture and wildlife are important, but just as important is the fact that we have worked with 92 families to meet their operational, conservation, and legacy goals. Ensuring places remain for agriculture, wildlife, and other conservation values is a big job and all of us at the Land Trust look forward to rising to this challenge for many more acres to come.” – Jessica Crowder, Executive Director, Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust

“As the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust reaches the milestone of having assured future agricultural opportunity on 300,000 acres of Wyoming lands, I reflect back on our humble beginnings. Our goal was to provide an opportunity for Wyoming families to continue multigenerational ranching operations. To date nearly 100 families have benefitted from this opportunity. Today we honor the commitment of Land Trust staff, dedicated Board members and donors who have contributed to this success. I recall with pride and gratitude the leaders and members of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association who took the brave step of establishing the Land Trust 24 years ago.” – Jim Magagna, Executive Vice President, Wyoming Stock Growers Association There are many characteristics that make Wyoming special, and working, private lands are one of them. We are grateful for our trusted partners and landowners who helped us achieve this milestone! -Wyoming Stockgrowers Land Trust