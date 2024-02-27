30th ANNUAL CASEY TIBBS MATCH OF CHAMPIONS TO BE HELD JUNE 1, 2024

The 30th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions will be held Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Fort Pierre South Dakota. The PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match brings the nation’s top cowboys and the best stock in the Midwest to the Stanley County Fairgrounds for a night of top-notch rodeo entertainment. “We’ve kicked it into high gear and are ready to bring the ‘wow’ factor back to Fort Pierre.” says Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center Executive Director, Kalyn Bergeson. Last year, 27 of the top 30 ranked saddle bronc riders were showcased in historic Fort Pierre, a sight which we highly anticipate again June 1.

Bergeson says there are a variety of new ways to sponsor Match of Champions, which is one of two fundraisers for the Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. “There’s some misconception as to what the Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center is,” states Bergeson. “The Casey Tibbs Foundation is a nonprofit organization promoting the past, present, and future of South Dakota’s official sport, Rodeo. The Foundation consists of a volunteer-based board of directors, which oversees the operations of The Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. Per Casey Tibbs’s wish before he passed, the Casey Tibbs Foundation did not establish a Hall of Fame in his name. Rather, The Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center was established to honor the lives of Casey Tibbs and Mattie Newcombe, along with past and present rodeo cowgirls, cowboys, ranch families, promoters, and livestock in all aspects of rodeo, from youth to professional. There is no induction process to be displayed in our museum. It was especially important to Casey Tibbs and Mattie Newcombe to recognize all South Dakotans who excel in all facets of rodeo. Our current displays recognize ranch life, South Dakotan World Champions and Olympic Rodeo contestants, rodeo queens, 4H Rodeo, South Dakota High School Rodeo, Little Britches Rodeo, college rodeo, South Dakota Rodeo Association, South Dakota Great Plains Indian Rodeo, stock contractors, rodeo personnel, and much more. Funds raised from this bronc match are donated directly to the rodeo center to support this mission.”

Anyone with questions or wanting to sponsor this year’s event is encouraged to contact Kalyn with the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094. kalyne@caseytibbs.com

-Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center