32nd Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner to be held November 6, 2021

The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce that the 32nd Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner will be held on the evening of Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are required for this event.

Each year, the Casey Tibbs Foundation pays tribute to six individuals who have exemplified and contributed to the sport of rodeo in South Dakota. These individuals are nominated into six different categories, based on specific criteria, before going through a selection process. The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce the 2021 honorees are as follows:

Past Rodeo Great: Dennis Hintz

Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Jana Griesmann

Rodeo Cowboy Great: Dugan Lebeau

Rodeo Promoter: Donna Keffler

Ranch Cowboy Family: The Jess and Edie Knight Family

Rodeo Animal Athlete: Oakie with Cash (Louie)- owned by Lisa Lockhart

Ticket sales for the 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner start on October 1, 2021, and tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. Individuals may purchase tickets by phone or in person through the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. There are a limited number of tickets and, in years past, tickets have sold out in very short time frames.

The honoree’s photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” each year, located in the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. The Rodeo Center will be accepting nominations through May for the 2022 Tribute Dinner.

For more information, contact Kalyn at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.

–Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center