332 Jackets awarded to SD FFA members

Bath, SD (October 1, 2019) – To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization – a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy. This fall 332 South Dakota FFA members from 63 chapters, will receive their own FFA jackets through the SD FFA Foundation Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program – carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor. Jackets were sponsored by various individuals through the SD FFA Foundation program, welcoming new members into the fabric of FFA. FFA members filled out the Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program application, answering four short essay questions about their FFA experience and goals, competing to earn their own FFA jacket instead of purchasing one.

–South Dakota FFA