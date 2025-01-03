33rd Lamb Bonanza to showcase sheep industry during SDSU basketball game

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 33rd annual Lamb Bonanza will showcase the integral role of the lamb and wool industry in South Dakota while supporting the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits with an afternoon of basketball.

The 2025 Lamb Bonanza is Saturday, Jan. 11, at First Bank & Trust Arena on the SDSU campus in Brookings. The game starts at 2 p.m. and features the SDSU women versus the University of Missouri-Kansas City Roos.

From 1 to 2 p.m., South Dakota Sheep Growers Association members will serve leg of lamb sliders. At halftime, four lamb pelts will be auctioned – two “SDSU” lettered pelts and two Jackrabbit pelts. Auction proceeds support undergraduate scholarships in the animal science and athletic departments at SDSU.

Additionally, SDSU Signature Wool products will be available for order at the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum in Brookings. Proceeds support scholarships for animal science and apparel merchandising students. The scarves, stadium throw blankets, and queen-sized trapper blankets are all made of 100% South Dakota-grown wool and are machine-washable in cold water.

“Lamb Bonanza is a great tradition at SDSU, providing a fun event for the university and its partners in production agriculture to tell the important story of lamb and wool,” said John Jaeger, Calvin and Mary Hayenga Endowed Department Head of Animal Science. “We appreciate this opportunity to express our appreciation to the producers who work so hard providing premier lamb in South Dakota.”

The promotional activities are sponsored by the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association, the SDSU Department of Animal Science and Jackrabbit Athletics.

–SDSU Extension