34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner to be held November 4, 2023

The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce that the 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner will be held on the evening of Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets are required for this event.

Each year, the Casey Tibbs Foundation pays tribute to six individuals who have exemplified and contributed to the sport of rodeo in South Dakota. These individuals are nominated into six different categories, based on specific criteria, before going through a selection process. The Casey Tibbs Foundation is pleased to announce the 2023 honorees are as follows:

Past Rodeo Great: Johnny Tibbs

Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Summer Kosel

Rodeo Cowboy Great: Ora Taton

Rodeo Promoter: Dick Ward

Ranch Cowboy Family: The Buster Berry Family

Rodeo Animal Athlete: South Point- Sutton Rodeo Co.

Ticket sales for the 34th Annual Tribute Dinner start on October 2, 2023, and tickets for the event must be purchased in advance. Individuals may purchase tickets by phone or in person through the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. There are a limited number of tickets and, in years past, tickets have sold out in very short time frames.

The honoree’s photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame” each year, located in the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center. The Rodeo Center will be accepting nominations through May for the 2024 Tribute Dinner.

For more information, contact Kalyn at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.

–Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center