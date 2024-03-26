3C/NLC 53rd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: March 15, 2024

Location: At the ranch near Wessington SD

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages:

113 Simmental & SimAngus Bulls $5299

48 Reg. Open Heifers $3087

37 Com. Open Heifers $2501



It was a great sale day for 3C/NLC Simmentals. The sun was shining and the sale barn was full of customers. For the first time in this programs history the entire 2023 heifer crop was offered to the public. The cattle were well accepted and sold all over the US. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.



Top Selling Bulls:

LOT 57 320L, 4-6-23 son of LCDR Reserve 210J x AFCR Daisy Dukes 6280G to Traxinger Simmentals, Claremont SD, for $20,000

LOT 3 3141L, 4-5-23 son of 3C Fine 8587FB x 3C Crocus 9390 BZ to Frank Imhof, Pleasanton CA, for $15,000

LOT 50 308L, 3-22-23 son of LCDR Favor 149F x AFCR Right Move 902GB to Benda Simmentals, Kimball SD, for $14,000

LOT 52 3110L, 4-2-23 son of Schooley Jacque 823J x 3C Crocus 9459B to Jim Frost, Moses Lake WA, for $13,000

LOT 27 3511L, 2-28-23 son of Bridle Bit Guideline G934 x MS NLC H Time 7215E to Brett & Melanie Heezen, Wessington Springs SD, for $10,000

Top Selling Heifers:

LOT 137 3588L, 4-10-23 daughter of JBS MR Night Watch 614G x MS NLC Titanium 9065G to Traxinger Simmentals, Claremont SD, for $5,100

LOT 156 3512L, 2-28-23 daughter of Bridle Bit Guideline G934 x MS NLC Cash Flow 8086F to Yardley Simmentals, Beaver UT, for $4,900

LOT 181 3519L, 3-14-23 daughter of OMF Epic E27 x MS NLC K of Diamonds 1207J to River Creek Farms, Manhattan KS, for $4,900

The bull pens were busy ahead of the sale. aa077b55e769-20240315_115017

Top selling bull lot 57 had a lot of visitors on sale day. e9d0cefa8140-20240315_114605