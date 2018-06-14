Third annual Sunday Creek Sheepdog Trial scheduled June 23-24

The Sunday Creek Sheepdog Trial is scheduled for a third year, and will be held June 23-24 near Miles City, Mont. The trial is sanctioned by the U.S. Border Collie Handlers' Association. Two competitions each will be held for the skill levels of open, nursery, open ranch and novice dogs. The dogs' skills in gathering, driving, sorting and penning a group of sheep are evaluated on a points basis in each class.

Host Rene LaBree, a rancher from Ismay, has competed in sheepdog trials for more than 15 years. Sheepdog trials are popular in surrounding states, but Labree's event was the first to be held in Montana. Last year the event drew almost 100 competitors to the Miles City area.

Spectators are welcome to come and view the days' events, which will start at 7 a.m. each day and last until about 5 p.m. The location is approximately 6 miles from Miles City. Take Highway 59 north past the airport to Highway 489 (Kinsey Highway). Go 4 miles, and turn left on N. Sunday Creek Drive. Go 0.7 miles to the start of the course on Tuesday Drive. Parking is available, and spectators are welcome to set up lawn chairs in a designated area near the course. Concessions will be available throughout the event. Please leave all pets at home and be courteous to the human and canine competitors.

For more information, contact Rene LaBree at 406.234.6398 or renelabree@gmail.com. To learn more about sheep dog trials, visit the U.S. Border Collie Handler's Association site at http://www.usbcha.com.

– Sunday Creek Sheepdog Trial