4-H Youth Photo Exhibits Featured in 2019 South Dakota 4-H Calendar

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Photos taken by 44 South Dakota youth ages 8 to 18, will be featured in the barn-themed, 2019 South Dakota 4-H Calendar.

Selected by State Fair 4-H photography judges, out of more than 166 entries in the barn category during the South Dakota State Fair, this is an additional honor explained, Amanda Stade, SDSU Extension State 4-H Events Management Coordinator.

"Photos featured were selected from Judge's Choice and Honorable Mention winners in the barn category during the judging process at the South Dakota State Fair. Photos that "wow" the judges are marked with a "WOW" on their exhibit tag and were then re-evaluated for entry into the calendar," said Stade of the 25 Judge's Choice and 25 Honorable Mention photos featured in the 2019 calendar.

The 2019 calendar will include images from Judge's Choice photos awarded to the following youth: Mark Hamilton, Beadle County; Jayda Orthaus, Codington County; DeLaney Anderson, Codington County; Samantha Ford, Davison County; Trey Dunse, Day County; Hayden Niles, Day County; Nicolette Hoffman, Douglas County; Sydney Miller, Fall River County; Abby Goehring, Hutchinson County; Kadyn Fast, Kingsbury County; Brooklyn Hyland, Lake County; Anna Marohl, Lincoln County; Ella Stiefvater, McCook County; Abby Blagg, McCook County; Olivia Miller, Pennington County; Sydney Senyak, Potter County; Jaxen Dockter, Roberts County; Jill Davis, Roberts County; Tyler Braun, Spink County; Wade McClanahan (2), Tripp County; Maggie DeMers, Tripp County; Madison Hofer, Turner County; Heather Maier, Yankton County; and Shelbi Lindner, Yankton County.

Honorable Mention photos featured in the calendar awarded to the following youth: Hannah Schoenfelder, Beadle County; Kya Tschetter, Beadle County; Lily Hemmingson, Clark County; Lauren Keller, Codington County; Seth Shorb, Custer County; Nicolette Hoffman, Douglas County; Alexis Hoffman, Douglas County; Dylan Bohn, Grant County; Casside Seezs (2), Grant County; Aralyn Jurrens, Hamlin County; Lorena Misar, Lake County; Robbie Sealy, Lincoln County; Joshua Klemme, Lincoln County; Anna Marohl, Lincoln County; Jayna Sanborn, McPherson County; Kylee Sanborn, McPherson County; Landen Matkins, Pennington County; Brooklyn Beringer, Potter County; Mollie Anderson, Roberts County; Evelyn Fritz, Roberts County; Maggie DeMers, Tripp County; MaKelle Sandmeier, Walworth County; Shelbi Lindner, Yankton County; and Heather Maier, Yankton County.

Order your calendar today

This is the tenth year South Dakota 4-H has designed and sold calendars.

To purchase a 2019 South Dakota 4-H Calendar visit this link: http://igrow.org/product/2019-south-dakota-4-h-calendar-pre-order/.

Proceeds go to promotion for 4-H Events. During the 2019 State Fair, photos will be selected for the 2020 calendar theme, which is Honoring Those Who Serve.

–SDSU Extension