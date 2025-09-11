4-H’ers across North Dakota recognized for embracing healthy habits
4-H clubs from 17 counties across North Dakota have been recognized for incorporating nutrition, fitness and health-focused activities into their meetings throughout the 2024-2025 year.
A total of 33 clubs, representing 771 members, earned the distinction of being named Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs. To achieve this recognition, clubs incorporated at least one nutrition or fitness activity into six or more regular meetings. Activities ranged from field trips and food demonstrations to hands-on community service projects.
One standout example is the Royal Rowdies 4-H Club of Ramsey County, whose 31 members adopted a healthy snack policy, tried new activities like pickleball and football, toured local ranches and farms to lend a hand with chores and gave back through events such as a pancake breakfast and a silent auction that supported a local 4-H family after a barn fire.
Youth members say these projects have a ripple effect far beyond their clubs. A member of the Clever Clovers in Williams County says the volunteer projects they have been a part of have made a difference in their community.
“While ringing bells for the Salvation Army, I raised money to help children and families during the Christmas season,” the member says. “I’ve also donated food to pantries supporting veterans to ensure they are receiving nutritious meals, and I joined ‘Clean Williston’ to make my community a better place.
“4-H is more than livestock or exhibits — it’s a launching pad for future leaders,” they continue. “What better way to teach youth about leadership than by letting them experience it first-hand?”
In addition, 11 clubs joined the Family Mealtime Challenge, which encourages members to share more meals together at home. Research shows that eating as a family can improve school performance, support healthier eating and reduce risky behaviors. Clubs offered practical tips such as discussing family schedules at the beginning of the week, setting family calendars, prepping freezer meals in advance and cooking together.
This year’s honorees included four first-time healthy clubs and others who have sustained their recognition for up to 18 consecutive years. Each member received a certificate of achievement and a small prize.
“Healthy clubs show the power of combining learning with action,” says Julie Garden-Robinson, North Dakota State University Extension food and nutrition specialist and Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs program coordinator. “These young people are building lifelong healthy habits while strengthening their families and communities.”
The clubs recognized this year are listed by county, number of members, number of years they have received recognition and if they completed the month-long Family Mealtime Challenge.
Adams County
Adventurers, 22 members, three years
Barnes County
North Valley, 17 members, two years
Valley Friends, 19 members, 13 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Burleigh County
Burleigh County Bowmasters, 51 members, two years
Clover Cakes, 13 members, seven years
Clover Power, 12 members, four years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Meadowlarks, 17 members, five years
Silver Colts, 11 members, 15 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Cass County
Golden Clovers, 15 members, four years
Rainbow Kids, 23 members, three years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Rush River Livestock, 63 members, four years
Valley Adventurers, 15 members, 17 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Divide County
Flickertails, 30 members, 18 years
Roughriders, 16 members, three years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
LaMoure County
Cloverleafs, 25 members, 13 years
Logan County
Little 4-H Club on the Prairie, 28 members, one year, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
McHenry County
Velva Guys and Gals, 26 members, six years
Mercer County
Star Equestrians, 14 members, three years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Pembina County
Crystal Clovers, 38 members, three years
Mountain Movers, 16 members, one year
Ramsey
Country Kids, 14 members, four years
Royal Rowdies, 31 members, two years
Ransom County
Aliceton, 41 members, 14 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Heart and Soul, 12 members, nine years
Sandy Critters, 12 members, six years
Sheyenne Braves, 30 members, one year
Tri-Country Ag, 33 members, 11 years
Sargent County
Busy Bobcats, 15 members, four years
Sheridan County
Clever Clovers, 13 members, three years
Steele County
Wildlife Explorers, 35 members, three years
Stutsman County
Country Kids, 11 members, seven years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Moon Lake, 17 members, five years
Williams County
Clever Clovers, 37 members, one year, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
4-H clubs interested in participating in the 2025-2026 North Dakota Healthy 4-H Clubs program should contact their NDSU Extension county office or visit the North Dakota Center for 4-H Youth Development to get involved.
North Dakota 4-H is a program of North Dakota State University Extension.
-North Dakota State University