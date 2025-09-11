4-H’ers across North Dakota recognized for embracing healthy habits

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Members from the Clever Clovers 4-H Club in Williams County pick up trash for “Clean Williston,” a community service project for the Healthy North Dakota 4-H Club challenge. (NDSU photo) clean-williston

4-H clubs from 17 counties across North Dakota have been recognized for incorporating nutrition, fitness and health-focused activities into their meetings throughout the 2024-2025 year.

A total of 33 clubs, representing 771 members, earned the distinction of being named Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs. To achieve this recognition, clubs incorporated at least one nutrition or fitness activity into six or more regular meetings. Activities ranged from field trips and food demonstrations to hands-on community service projects.

One standout example is the Royal Rowdies 4-H Club of Ramsey County, whose 31 members adopted a healthy snack policy, tried new activities like pickleball and football, toured local ranches and farms to lend a hand with chores and gave back through events such as a pancake breakfast and a silent auction that supported a local 4-H family after a barn fire.

Youth members say these projects have a ripple effect far beyond their clubs. A member of the Clever Clovers in Williams County says the volunteer projects they have been a part of have made a difference in their community.

“While ringing bells for the Salvation Army, I raised money to help children and families during the Christmas season,” the member says. “I’ve also donated food to pantries supporting veterans to ensure they are receiving nutritious meals, and I joined ‘Clean Williston’ to make my community a better place.

“4-H is more than livestock or exhibits — it’s a launching pad for future leaders,” they continue. “What better way to teach youth about leadership than by letting them experience it first-hand?”

In addition, 11 clubs joined the Family Mealtime Challenge, which encourages members to share more meals together at home. Research shows that eating as a family can improve school performance, support healthier eating and reduce risky behaviors. Clubs offered practical tips such as discussing family schedules at the beginning of the week, setting family calendars, prepping freezer meals in advance and cooking together.

This year’s honorees included four first-time healthy clubs and others who have sustained their recognition for up to 18 consecutive years. Each member received a certificate of achievement and a small prize.

“Healthy clubs show the power of combining learning with action,” says Julie Garden-Robinson, North Dakota State University Extension food and nutrition specialist and Healthy North Dakota 4-H Clubs program coordinator. “These young people are building lifelong healthy habits while strengthening their families and communities.”

The clubs recognized this year are listed by county, number of members, number of years they have received recognition and if they completed the month-long Family Mealtime Challenge.

Adams County

Adventurers, 22 members, three years

Barnes County

North Valley, 17 members, two years

Valley Friends, 19 members, 13 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Burleigh County

Burleigh County Bowmasters, 51 members, two years

Clover Cakes, 13 members, seven years

Clover Power, 12 members, four years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Meadowlarks, 17 members, five years

Silver Colts, 11 members, 15 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Cass County

Golden Clovers, 15 members, four years

Rainbow Kids, 23 members, three years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Rush River Livestock, 63 members, four years

Valley Adventurers, 15 members, 17 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Divide County

Flickertails, 30 members, 18 years

Roughriders, 16 members, three years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

LaMoure County

Cloverleafs, 25 members, 13 years

Logan County

Little 4-H Club on the Prairie, 28 members, one year, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

McHenry County

Velva Guys and Gals, 26 members, six years

Mercer County

Star Equestrians, 14 members, three years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Pembina County

Crystal Clovers, 38 members, three years

Mountain Movers, 16 members, one year

Ramsey

Country Kids, 14 members, four years

Royal Rowdies, 31 members, two years

Ransom County

Aliceton, 41 members, 14 years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Heart and Soul, 12 members, nine years

Sandy Critters, 12 members, six years

Sheyenne Braves, 30 members, one year

Tri-Country Ag, 33 members, 11 years

Sargent County

Busy Bobcats, 15 members, four years

Sheridan County

Clever Clovers, 13 members, three years

Steele County

Wildlife Explorers, 35 members, three years

Stutsman County

Country Kids, 11 members, seven years, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Moon Lake, 17 members, five years

Williams County

Clever Clovers, 37 members, one year, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

4-H clubs interested in participating in the 2025-2026 North Dakota Healthy 4-H Clubs program should contact their NDSU Extension county office or visit the North Dakota Center for 4-H Youth Development to get involved.

North Dakota 4-H is a program of North Dakota State University Extension.

-North Dakota State University