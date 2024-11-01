4 South Dakota sheep producers receive Master Lamb awards

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Four operations were named South Dakota Master Lamb Producers during the 2024 South Dakota Sheep Growers annual convention.

Jaelyn Whaley, South Dakota State University Extension Sheep Field Specialist, presented awards to Lacie and Rob Peterson, of Rockham; Dave and Holly Ollila, of Newell; Spud Lemmel, of Mud Butte; and Max Matthews, of Bison.

Since 1975, the South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association has served to recognize South Dakota producers who excel in sheep production. They must demonstrate outstanding management practices or strong support of the sheep industry at a state or national level.

Recipients receive a plaque and recognition at the South Dakota Sheep Growers luncheon during the convention, which was Sept. 27-28 in Rapid City.

The 2024 program was sponsored by Big Gain, Center of the National Wool, Hubbard Feeds, South Dakota Sheep Growers Association, Hub City Livestock, and Farm Credit Services of America.

More on this year’s recipients:

Hoffman Corriedales (Lacie and Rob Peterson)

Lacie (Hoffman) Peterson is a third-generation producer continuing the legacy of Hoffman Corriedales, the largest purebred Corriedale producer in the United States. Hoffman Corriedales is backed by decades of purple ribbons, trophies and awards from across the nation. Peterson encompasses the values of family and proper management for the continuation of the flock for many years to come. Flying O Sheep (Dave and Holly Ollila)

The unwavering dedication of Dave and Holly Ollila has driven their success in raising exceptional Rambouillet ewes. Their emphasis lies in producing sheep that produce a superior fleece, while also having adequate muscle, longevity and performance. Flying O Sheep exemplifies the crucial role of soil health and sustainability for operational success. The ultimate goal of the Ollilas is to ensure that their lifestyle can continue for future generations. Lemmel Ranch (Spud Lemmel)

While herding sheep in his iconic sheep wagon, Spud Lemmel started his flock at the age of 13. Now, 81 years later, the flock has transitioned to the next generation. Over the years, the Lemmel Ranch has raised commercial ewes that produce the highest-quality feeder lambs and a superior amount of wool. Max Matthews

Max Matthews embodies a life lived for the sheep industry. From serving on the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association board to the American Sheep Industry Association Wool Committee, Matthews has made invaluable contributions to the success of the American sheep industry. As a producer, he has remained resilient to the highs and lows adapting and improving his Targhee/Rambouillet ewes. For 31 years, Max and his wife Joyce continue to produce first-rate feeder lambs and wool.

Back row, from left: Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist; Lacie Peterson; and Rob Peterson. Front row: Braxton and Addie Peterson SDSU Extension | Courtesy photo image

From left: Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist; Dave Ollila; Finn Ollila; Holly Ollila; and Tate Ollila. SDSU Extension | courtesy photo image-1

From left: Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist; Rick Lemmel; Dally Myers; and Alexis Nasser. SDSU Extension | courtesy photo image-2

From left: Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist; Max Matthews; and Joyce Matthews. SDSU Extension | Courtesy photo image-3

–SDSU Extension